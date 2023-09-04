Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 spoilers reveal Ruby's unrevealed insecurity

With the spoilers for Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 released, fans found out one of Ruby Hoshino's biggest insecurities. While one may think of it to be normal for a person, her insecurity stems from her poor health condition in her previous life. This hints at how deeply she was scarred from her previous life as Sarina.

The previous chapter saw Akane and Kana working on a commercial gig together. After they successfully finished shooting without retakes, Kana expressed how she did not think of Akane as a rival. This hurt Akane, however, in reality, Kana only said that due to her personality. As per her true feelings, she did not want to hurt Akane and was okay with being called anything mean by Akane or anyone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko -interlude- manga.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 spoilers: Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji's joint past reveals Ruby's innate desire

As per the spoilers of Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4, the manga's next chapter will feature Ruby and Aqua Hoshino. The chapter saw Ruby cling onto Aqua as her hair happened to graze her brother. Upon being tickled by the hair, Aqua noticed that it was very smooth.

Ruby immediately got excited as she was proud to show off her hair care secrets. However, Aqua did not care much about it as he told her that she looked messy with her down at home. Thus, he suggested her to tie it up. This hurt Ruby as she pouted and lay on her bed. As time passed, she grew angrier regarding what Aqua commented, following which she teared up.

Apparently, the reason why Ruby ended up becoming so emotional over her hair was due to her past as Sarina Tendouji. She had always admired long hair, however, her illness forced her to cut it short, following which she lost it entirely due to her treatment.

Around the same time, when Aqua was Gorou Amamiya, he had told Sarina that if she recovered from her illness and had flowing long hair like she admired, it would give him one more reason to support her as an idol. Upon remembering this, Aqua regretted his words.

Thus, the next day, when Ruby finished taking a shower, Aqua took it upon himself to help her dry her hair. As he dried her hair using the hairdryer, he complimented her hair.

"Long hair suits you very well. It seems I have one more reason to support you," he said.

Upon hearing the words once told to her by Gorou Amamiya, Ruby Hoshino smiled through her tears.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 spoilers

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 spoilers saw Aqua and Ruby reconciling after their little fight. While the manga spoilers do not mention around what time the events take place, there is a good possibility that Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 actually takes place around the same timeline of the main story.

This is hinted at by how Ruby clings to Aqua. Additionally, Aqua saying the same words that once Gorou said did not shock Ruby, meaning that she must know that Aqua was Gorou.

