Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 is set to be released on Thursday, September 7, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga series on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. Alternatively, they can read the manga either by purchasing the manga volume or getting hold of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter showcased a story from the past as Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa were hired for a commercial together. They quickly completed the shoot, as the director did not like doing retakes. During the chapter, Kana's thoughts revealed that she was fine with Akane calling her whatever, however, she herself did not want to go down that path.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 may feature another career-based backstory

Akane and Kana as seen in Oshi no Ko -interlude- manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 will be released on Wednesday, September 6, for most fans worldwide.

As for people in Japan, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, September 7, at 12 am JST. The release date and timing for the same will subsequently change depending on the time zone.

Kana and Akane as seen in Oshi no Ko -interlude- manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The application allows fans to access chapters of a manga series. However, one must keep in mind that they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other option for fans of the manga is to purchase Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

Recap of Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3

Kana and Akane as seen in Oshi no Ko -interlude- manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 saw Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa being hired for a commercial gig together. While they were not on good terms with each other, they managed to convince the director that the rumors were all false. Additionally, considering that the director did not like doing retakes, they decided to give their best at the very first shot.

Following the shoot, Kana expressed that she did not view Akane as a good competitor. This offended Akane as she believed that Kana was fired up during the shoot as well. That said, Kana's thoughts revealed that she did not want to get too close to people. Also, she did not mind being called ill names but she wasn't going to do the same.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4?

Aqua and Ruby as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 4 will most likely see the backstory of another character from the entertainment industry. While fans were hoping for a chapter focused on the side characters, the previous chapter focused on Kana and Akane. This led fans to believe that the next chapter could likely focus on Aqua and Ruby working together on a gig.

