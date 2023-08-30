Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3: Kana and Akane's commercial gig story reveals what Kana thinks of her rival

With the release of Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3, fans saw a new backstory. It is not a story from before the characters first appeared in the series but after the 2.5D Stage Play of Tokyo Blade. With this chapter, fans got to learn what Kana thinks of Akane.

The previous chapter focused on Melt Narushima. As his job was being "a pretty boy," he wanted to be part of a band to decrease online criticism. However, after his manager suggested that he stay "a pretty boy," he continued his career as one and managed to climb up the ladder of the entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko -interlude- manga.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3: Kana and Akane work together on a commercial

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 opened with a Director speaking with Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa. After their 2.5D Stage Play Tokyo Blade performance, both actresses became popular. Following this, the daughter of the commercial's sponsor became a big fan of the two actresses and seemingly got them hired together for the commercial.

The director told the two actresses he would get their autographs for the sponsor's daughter later. Following that, he praised Kana and Akane for being perfectly matched. He had heard about their rivalry and believed they would not get along. However, after seeing their calm demeanor, he wondered if the rumors were false.

Later, in the dressing room, Kana and Akane decided to finish the shoot as early as possible, as they knew that the director did not like doing retakes. During this, the makeup artists realized that the two actresses did not get along. The two artists then headed out for their shoot.

Kana and Akane were to act as pirates as one pirate wanted to go to unexplored land, while the other tried to stop her. With a few back and forths, the two actresses finished the shoot without any retakes.

After the shoot, Kana Arima expressed how she did not consider Akane a worthy opponent. Akane was left offended by this as she believed Kana was fired up during the advertisement shoot just like her. During this, Akane happened to call Kana "Kana-chan." Kana immediately asked Akane not to call her that.

During the entire chapter, Kana's thoughts revealed that she was okay with people calling her whatever, including a pain in the neck, a buttinsky, and many other things. Thus, she also felt okay with Akane Kurokawa doing the same. However, she did not want to call Akane names as she thought it was dumb.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 showcased what Kana thought of Akane. While she respects her, her poor communication skills have often led her to be mean to her rival. The same can be seen in this chapter. That said, she tries not to say mean things to her rival. Hence, fans can hope for Kana to work on her communication skills in the future.

