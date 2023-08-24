Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 is set to be released on Thursday, August 31, at 12:00 am JST. Fans can read the manga series on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. Otherwise, fans can read the manga either by purchasing the manga volume or getting hold of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter showcased Melt's backstory and how he came about becoming a pretty boy. While he wanted to become an artist, wise words from his manager directed Melt to reach the stage he did. As evident, Melt is now part of Director Gatonda's movie on Ai Hoshino.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 may showcase another character's backstory

Release date and time, where to read

Melt Narushima as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 will be released on Wednesday, August 30, for most fans worldwide.

As for people in Japan, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, August 31, at 12:00 am JST. The release date and timing for the same will subsequently change depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Wednesday, August 30

Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Wednesday, August 30

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 30

British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Australian Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, August 31

Melt Narushima's manager as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The application allows fans to access chapters of a manga series. However, one must keep in mind that they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other option for fans of the manga is to purchase Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

Recap of Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 2

Melt Narushima as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 2 showcased Melt's backstory. From the very beginning of his career, he was doubtful about his career path. Seeing that he was only a pretty boy, he wanted to be part of a band. However, when he revealed his intention to his manager, she rejected the idea.

Melt's manager explained to him that he did not need to become an artist. While he was often criticized online, his hard work helped him reach a reputable position over time.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3?

Melt Narushima as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 will most likely showcase the backstory of another important side character. Given that the manga has yet to showcase much of Frill's story, there is a good chance that the upcoming Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter may reveal her backstory. Otherwise, the upcoming manga may instead showcase the backstory of another classmate of Ruby's, Minami Kotobuki.

