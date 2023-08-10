Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 2: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 2 is set to be released on Thursday, August 24, at 12:00 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. Another option to read the manga would be by either purchasing it or getting hold of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

The previous chapter revealed Mem-Cho's past during the time she was still in high school. At the time, despite wanting to become an idol, Mem-Cho prioritized earning money and hence became a YouTuber. That said, she wasn't willing to do anything that would, by any chance, sabotage her chances of becoming an idol one day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 2 might reveal another backstory

Release date and time, where to read

Oshi no Ko manga is set to be on a break next week. Hence, Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 2 will be released on Wednesday, August 23, for most fans worldwide.

For people in Japan, the upcoming chapter will be released on Thursday, August 24, at 12:00 am JST. The release date and timing will subsequently vary depending on the time zone.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, August 23, 7:00 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, August 23, 9:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, August 23, 10:00 am

British Standard Time: Wednesday, August 23, 3:00 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, August 23, 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, August 23, 8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Wednesday, August 23, 11:00 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Thursday, August 24, 12:30 am

Fans can read Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 2 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The app allows access to all the chapters of a manga series. However, a word of caution for readers is that they can only access a specific chapter once.

The only other option for fans of the manga is to purchase Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine.

Recap of Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 1

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 1 saw Mem-Cho drinking with some of her friends during her high school days. This proved how she was willing to go to any lengths to gain contacts. Later, it was revealed that Mem-Cho had actually abandoned her real name and taken over the role of high school student and YouTuber Mem.

During this, she revealed to her friend how she did not want to become an idol because it would not help her earn much. However, when Mem-Cho's friend took her to a mixer where she was approached by a boy for a kiss, she rejected it.

She feared that if the information got leaked, she would not be able to become an idol. This proved that Mem-Cho still wanted to become an idol.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 2?

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 2 will most likely feature another character's backstory. Considering how manga artist Mengo Yokoyari is working on the manga alone, she would not be able to provide fans with a lot of elements. Hence, there is a good chance that the upcoming chapter will feature a backstory of either Kana Arima or Akane Kurokawa.

