Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 1: Mem Cho's past reveals her hidden idol dream

Given that Oshi no Ko's main story is on hiatus, the series manga artist Mengo Yokoyari has begun her own short series called Oshi no Ko -interlude-. The manga is both written and illustrated by the manga artist and will only release four chapters until the main story resumes on September 14, 2023.

The manga's previous chapter focused on Miyako Saitou as it revealed her past, before she met Ichigo. Both of them had a collective dream of one day filling the entire Tokyo Dome with glowsticks. However, after Ai passed away and Ichigo left Miyako, he also left her alone with the dream.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 1: Mem-Cho's past reveals her desperation to earn money

Mem-Cho as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 1 focused on Mem-Cho's past. Hence, it was set during the time when she was in high school. The chapter opened with Mem-Cho out drinking with some of her friends. During this, one of the boys asked Mem-Cho if she was a big eater as well. Upon hearing the question, she immediately planned on a collab with them.

With this, the chapter unveiled how desperate Mem-Cho was to make money in the past. She thought to herself that she would do anything as long as it was possible.

Mem-Cho as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter then jumped to reveal Mem-Cho in front of her camera as she was surrounded by lights to glow up her face. The moment her friend called her by her real name, Mem-Cho asked her to not use the name anymore. She had already abandoned that name and had chosen to live her life as a high school student and YouTuber called Mem.

She revealed how she did not want to let go of any opportunities. In fact, she went to several parties she did not want to attend, so she could grasp an opportunity to become more famous.

That's when her friend asked her if she had let go of her dream to become an idol. This question moved Mem-Cho, but she avoided it, saying that being an idol did not bring much money.

Mem-Cho as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, Mem-Cho's friend invited her to a mixer. While she wasn't really interested in going on the blind date, she could not reject her friend and decided to go. During the mixer, the guy she was paired with made advances toward her.

Mem-Cho feared that the incident might be leaked. Considering that idols often get scrutinized for affairs and scandals, Mem-Cho did not want to take the risk. Hence, she rejected the boy's advances and ran out of the place.

As she went outside the restaurant, wanting to return home, she saw a billboard of idols, helping her remember that she still wanted to become an idol.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 1

Mem-Cho as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 1 revealed Mem-Cho's past. With that, the manga revealed how desperate she was in the past to make money.

Thus, she was willing to become a YouTuber to earn more money, rather than struggle to become an idol, which, according to her, did not bring in as much money as a YouTuber. That said, she still wanted to become an idol and protected that career path.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.