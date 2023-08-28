Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 early spoilers reveal what Kana thinks of her rivalry with Akane

With the initial spoilers for Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 3 having come out, it seems like the upcoming special chapter will feature the rivalry between Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa from Kana's perspective. Till now, fans have only gotten Akane's perspective on their rivalry, however, with the upcoming chapter, fans can expect some additional details.

The previous chapter showcased Melt Narushima's backstory. It depicted how he did not want to just be a "pretty boy" and wanted to be part of a band. However, after his manager suggested that he should stay a "pretty boy," he decided to stay on the career path. With that, he managed to pave his way up the entertainment industry.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko -interlude- manga.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 spoilers: Kana's comments leave Akane distraught

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As per the spoilers for Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 3, the upcoming manga chapter will focus on Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa's rivalry through Kana's perspective. Following the 2.5D Stage Play on Tokyo Blade, both Kana and Akane were selected for a commercial due to their increased popularity. Hence, they were pitted to work together on the same.

As expected from the rumors, Kana and Akane did not get well along with each other. Thus, they were at odds with each other during the entire shoot. However, Kana Arima remained very professional as she seemingly demanded that no retakes be done, forcing both stars to give it their all during the commercial shoot.

Akane Kurokawa as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As per the Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 3 spoilers, Kana's request leads to some bickering between the two stars as it reignites their rivalry and passion to defeat the other. Nevertheless, this was a moment to be proud for Akane as she was led to believe that Kana considered her a worthy rival, someone who needed to be taken down. But all of this went down the drain after the shoot.

As evident from the raw scan, the two are set to dress up as pirates in the upcoming chapter and will be advertising a product that is a refresher on a hot and dry summer day. While the product itself hasn't been revealed in the spoiler, one can expect it to be a cold snack.

Expand Tweet

Following the shoot, Kana Arima is set to dismiss Akane Kurokawa as a worthy opponent for her. She views her as an incompetent actress or at least mocks her as one, causing Akane to question her acting skills.

That said, Akane was confident that Kana was fired up during the shoot as well. However, Kana is set to ignore that and hype herself up, leading to further distance between the two actresses.

Final thought on Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 3 spoilers

Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 3 spoilers saw Kana Arima commenting on Akane Kurokawa's "incompetent acting skills." In reality, as evident from the manga, Kana does acknowledge Akane as a good actress, however, due to their rivalry and Kana's tsundere personality, she is unable to admit the same. Therefore, the two have only grown farther from each other.

