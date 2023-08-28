What to expect from Oshi No Ko -interlude- Chapter 3?

Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 3 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, August 31, at 12 am JST. Following the chapter focusing on Melt published previously, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter's release. The manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.

The previous chapter showcased Melt's backstory. He initially wanted to be part of a band rather than just a pretty face. He was certain that he would be criticized for the same. However, upon his manager's suggestion, he decided to remain a pretty face and climbed up the entertainment industry's ladder.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko -interlude- manga.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3: Major spoilers to expect

Up till now, Oshi no Ko -interlude- manga has showcased the side characters' backstories. Considering that the manga has showcased the backstories of Mem-Cho and Melt Narushima, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to focus on another side character.

Frill Shiranui's backstory may be depicted in Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3

While Frill Shiranui has been present in the series from quite early, not much has been revealed about her in the manga. With fans knowing about her accolades as an actress, there is a good chance that the upcoming Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3 might depict her past or her life away from acting and school.

With this, fans may get an idea about her motivations and how she managed to reach the position she did in the entertainment industry.

Minami Kotobuki's career may be highlighted in Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapter 3

Minami Kotobuki is one of Ruby Hoshino's friends and a supporting character who has appeared in the series on various occasions. Fans love her charisma and have always wanted to know more about her. That said, her appearances are often short, leaving fans only little to work with.

Up till now, the manga has only revealed that Minami Kotobuki is a gravure model. Hence, the upcoming chapter could possibly focus on how Minami got into gravure modeling and how she deals with the same online.

Oshi no Ko -interlude- Chapter 3 may focus on Masaya Kaburagi

Another character that has been present in the manga from quite the start is Producer Kaburagi Masaya. The series has depicted him as a resourceful person who establishes contacts and gets his talents to owe him favors, which inadvertently helps him provide talent for shows and movies when necessary.

However, previously, he was shown to be cynical, given that he did not care if his actors did not act well in his show. He was only concerned about promoting his stars. Hence, acting and performance weren't a priority to him.

That said, any person who entered the entertainment industry might have begun their career to create good content. Hence, the producer's backstory might give fans good insight into what changed his entertainment industry perspective.

