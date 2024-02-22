Oshi no Ko Chapter 142: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko Chapter 142 is planned to be released on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 12 am JST. According to the MANGA Plus website, the manga will not be on a break next week. Thus, fans can expect the upcoming manga chapter to be released as per its weekly schedule. The manga is available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus service.

The previous chapter revealed how Ai Hoshino might have confronted Airi Himekawa in the past. This topic brought forth the discussion over the dark side of the entertainment industry as to how higher-ups exploit young female actors. Additionally, the manga hinted at Ruby and Aqua's upcoming intimate scene as Ai and Hikaru.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 142 release times in all regions

Ruby as Ai in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, Oshi no Ko Chapter 142 will be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, the release date will vary in some regions due to varying time zones. This is why, in Japan, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 142 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday February 28 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday February 28 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday February 28 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday February 28 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday February 28 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 28 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday February 28 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday February 29

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 142?

Frill as Airi Himekawa in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko Chapter 142 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. The service's mobile application allows one to read all the chapters of the manga series for absolutely no cost. However, only the first three and latest three chapters of a manga can be read repeatedly for free. If one wants to read the other chapters repeatedly, they will have to purchase a premium subscription.

One should note that the latest three chapters change with every new chapter that gets released.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus website allows fans to only read the first three and the latest three chapters of a manga. One needs to use the application to read the other chapters.

Recap of Oshi no Ko Chapter 141

Frill as Airi Himekawa as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko Chapter 141, titled Chain, saw the film reenact Ai confronting Airi for her relationship with Hikaru. Ai believed that Airi, being an adult, should have corrected Hikaru even if he was at fault. That's when Airi revealed that she herself was subjected to such exploitation. However, her perpetrators were never caught. Meanwhile, she genuinely loved Hikaru and claimed that his situation was way better than whatever she went through in the past.

The manga then saw the cast of '15-Year Lie' discuss the dark side of the entertainment industry. According to Miyako Saitou, influential people calling young female actresses to nightclubs was a norm in the latter stages of the Showa period. Hence, the cast members mulled over what was right and wrong.

Elsewhere, Frill Shiranui hinted at the inevitable scene of Ruby and Aqua kissing each other as Ai and Hikaru.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Chapter 242?

Ruby and Kana as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko Chapter 242 will most likely see Ruby and Aqua preparing for their controversial scene as Ai Hoshino and Hikaru Kamiki. While they have retained their consciousnesses as Sarina Tendouji and Gorou Amamiya, the fact remains that in this incarnation, both of them are siblings. Hence, the two kissing each other while playing the roles of their parents is bound to affect them.

That said, when Frill hinted at the scene, Ruby looked very excited.