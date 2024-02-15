Oshi no Ko Chapter 141: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko Chapter 141 is planned to be released on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. According to MANGA Plus, the manga will not be on a break next week. Thus, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released as per its schedule. Fans can read Oshi no Ko manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus service.

The previous chapter revealed Ai and Hikaru's past. Both of them, despite meeting recently, trusted each other and even went out for meals. The manga also revealed that Hikaru told many lies to Ai. However, it was to protect his secret relationship with Airi Himekawa.

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 release times in all regions

As per Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, Oshi no Ko Chapter 141 will be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, due to different time zones in different regions, the chapter's release date and time will differ between locations.

This is why in Japan, the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, February 22, at 12 am JST.

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday February 21 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday February 21 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday February 21 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday February 21 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday February 21 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 21 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday February 21 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday February 22

Where to read Oshi no Ko Chapter 141?

Oshi no Ko manga chapter 141 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus. The service's application allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series for free. However, only the first three and latest three chapters of a manga can be read repeatedly for free, and that too, changes with every new chapter's release. If one wants to read the other chapters repeatedly, one must purchase the premium membership.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus website allows fans to only read the first three and the latest three chapters of a series. Other chapters can only be read through the application.

Recap of Oshi no Ko Chapter 140

Oshi no Ko Chapter 140, titled Is This Right?, saw Hikaru and Ai spending time together at Ai's home. Hikaru had come to Ai's home to help her improve in acting. Instead they ended up quarreling. That mishap saw Hikaru suggesting Ai pay more attention to her outfits, following which there was a noticeable change in Ai's appearance.

The manga then revealed how Hikaru had lied several times to Ai. However, this was to hide his real self who was suffering at the hands of Airi Himekawa. However, given he was young, he did not know what to do and hid that fact. Nevertheless, Ai soon realized that Hikaru was lying to her as he had the same eyes as her.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 141?

Oshi no Ko chapter 141 might focus more on Ai and Hikaru's relationship. Up till now, the manga has shown them getting close to each other. Therefore, the next chapter might see the manga reveal how their friendship bloomed into a romantic relationship.

However, considering that Ai and Hikaru's roles were being played by siblings, Ruby and Aqua, Director Taishi Gotanda may want to take an alternate route for the same.