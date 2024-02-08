Oshi no Ko chapter 140: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 is set to be released on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 12 am JST. As per Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, the manga series will not be on a break next week. Thus, fans can expect the next chapter to be released next week. Fans can read Oshi no Ko manga through the MANGA Plus service.

The previous chapter saw Aqua, Taiki, and Frill playing their roles for the first time during the filming. The new scenes gave fans a glimpse of Hikaru Kamiki and Airi Himekawa's abusive relationship. Additionally, it revealed how Ai and Hikaru's first meeting must have taken place.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 release times in all regions

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, Oshi no Ko chapter 140 will be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, due to the varying time zones, the release time and date will differ across different regions. This is the reason why the upcoming manga chapter will be released on Thursday, February 15, at 12 am JST in Japan.

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday February 14 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday February 14 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday February 14 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday February 14 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday February 14 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 14 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday February 14 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday February 15

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 140?

Oshi no Ko manga chapter 140 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus application and website. The application allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series for free. However, only the first three and latest three chapters can be read repeatedly. That too, the latest three chapters change with every new chapter released. The rest can only be read through a premium membership.

Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus website allows readers to only read the first three and the latest three chapters of a series.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 139

Oshi no Ko chapter 139, titled Lookism, saw the '15-Year Lie' filming preparing for Aqua's first scenes as Hikaru Kamiki. Given the height difference between 15-year-old Hikaru and 16-year-old Ai, they needed to provide a platform for Ruby to stand.

The manga later revealed how Seijuurou Uehara must have introduced Ai to Hikaru Kamiki. However, as evident from Airi Himekawa's expressions, she wasn't so pleased with Hikaru hanging out with someone younger than her.

Thus, after Hikaru was done training Ai, Airi approached him and touched him non-consensually. Fans should remember that Airi had a baby with Hikaru when he was just 11 years old.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 140?

Oshi no Ko chapter 140 will most likely delve deeper into Hikaru Kamiki's psyche. While he was the film's antagonist, the filmmakers wanted to show all sides of the story. Hence, the script did its best to describe why Hikaru must have eventually become a serial killer.

With that, the manga might give fans a look at the start of Hikaru and Ai's relationship. While Airi was possessive of Hikaru, he must have wanted to get away from her. Hence, being with Ai could have been his way to escape the abuse he was receiving.