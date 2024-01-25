Oshi no Ko chapter 139: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 139 is set to be released on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. As per reports, the manga series will be going on break next week. Hence, the next chapter will be released a week later. Fans can read the manga via Shueisha's MANGA Plus service.

The previous chapter saw Taiki Himekawa take Aqua, Frill, and Mem-Cho for a car ride. After that, Mem-Cho learned that Himekawa and Aqua were half-brothers. Elsewhere, Hikaru Kamiki was seen in conversation with Kaburagi Masaya about becoming a sponsor for the 15-Year Lie movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 139 release times in all regions

Frill and Mem-Cho as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 139 will be released on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, for most fans worldwide. For fans in Japan, the upcoming Oshi no Ko manga chapter will be released on Thursday, February 8, at 12 am JST.

While fans would have expected the manga to release its next chapter in the upcoming week, the series is taking a break. The chapter's release time and date will differ across time zones.

Oshi no Ko chapter 139 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday February 7 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday February 7 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday February 7 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday February 7 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday February 7 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday February 7 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday February 7 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday February 8

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 139?

Frill Shiranui as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Oshi no Ko manga chapter 139 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus application and website. The phone application allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series for free. That said, one can only view the first three and latest three chapters of the manga series repeatedly. The only way to read the other chapters again is to purchase the premium membership.

But if fans do want to use the service for free, they should remember that the latest three chapters change when every new chapter gets released. Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus website allows users to only read the first three and the latest three chapters of a series.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 138

Aqua and Himekawa as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 138, titled Amends, saw Taiki Himekawa inviting Aqua to join him, Frill, and Mem-Cho for a car ride. He had recently gotten his driver's license and had purchased an expensive car. Unfortunately, they met with an accident, following which the car got towed away.

That's when Himekawa and Aqua revealed to Mem-Cho that they were half-brothers. Himekawa wanted to make amends for the mistakes his parents made.

Elsewhere, Hikaru Kamiki met up with Kaburagi Masaya to become a sponsor for the '15-Year Lie' movie. Additionally, the manga also revealed that Kamiki was going to be referred to as "Boy A" in the film.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 139?

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 139 may see Aqua Hoshino and Taiki Himekawa start playing their scenes as Seijuurou Uehara and Hikaru Kamiki, respectively. The manga revealed that the two actors were soon going to start shooting their parts. Hence, fans can expect the manga to focus much more on Aqua.

Moreover, with Hikaru Kamiki beginning to make his move, there is a good chance that he might try to influence the film. It has yet to be seen what control the sponsor is set to receive.