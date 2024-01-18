Oshi no Ko chapter 138: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 138 releases on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series will not be going on break next week; hence, the manga chapter should get released as per its schedule. Fans can read the manga through Shueisha's MANGA Plus service.

The previous chapter saw Taishi Gotanda realizing that Ruby's extra scene was crucial to the film. Hence, he needed to change the script to incorporate the same. Elsewhere, Ruby and Kana reconciled with each other after Ruby expressed how she was going to be different from her mother and do her best to persistingly follow her friends.

Oshi no Ko chapter 138 release times in all regions

Ai Hoshino as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga

Oshi no Ko chapter 138 will be released on Wednesday, January 24, for most fans worldwide.

For fans in Japan, the upcoming Oshi no Ko manga chapter will be released on Thursday, January 25, at 12 am JST. The chapter's release time and date will differ across time zones.

Oshi no Ko chapter 138 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday January 24 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday January 24 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday January 24 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday January 24 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday January 24 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday January 24 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday January 24 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday January 25

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 138?

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga

Fans can read Oshi no Ko manga chapter 138 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and application.

The phone application allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series for free. However, one can only read the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga series repeatedly. The only way around it is to purchase a premium membership.

However, if fans want to use the service for free, they should remember that the latest three chapters change with every new chapter released. Meanwhile, the MANGA Plus website allows readers to only read the first three and the latest three chapters through the service.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 137

Taishi Gotanda as seen in Oshi no Ko manga

Oshi no Ko chapter 137, titled Idol, saw Taishi Gotanda's assistants telling him how including Ruby's extra scenes was bound to change the film's perspective.

However, Ruby's eloquent acting convinced him that he needed to make changes to the film's script. Such changes would help explain why Ai was such a strong idol.

Around the same time, Kaburagi Masaya shared his intention to market Kana Arima as a "genius actor" to Ichigo Saitou.

Elsewhere, Ruby and Kana reconciled. Ruby revealed that she did not want to become like her mother. Instead, she wanted to be honest and keep her friends close, so she was set to persistingly follow Kana.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 138?

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko chapter 138 will most likely see Taishi Gotanda change the script for the film, but it will not be easy. Hence, he may require some help from someone who was close to Ai, either Aqua or Ichigo Saitou.

Otherwise, there's a good chance that the next chapter will focus on Aqua Hoshino. He was certain that his mother never cried, but after watching Ruby's eloquent acting, he had to accept that fact. Nevertheless, it might be a tough task for him.