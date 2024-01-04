Oshi no Ko chapter 137: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 137 is set to be released on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series will be on break next week, delaying the next chapter by a week. Fans can read the manga through Shueisha's MANGA Plus service.

The previous chapter saw Ruby and Kana acting out Ai and Nino's farewell scene. This scene helped Kana understand why Nino was so obsessed with Ai. Following the scene, Ruby went off the rails by tearing up and cursing at everyone who treated her poorly. Fortunately, Gotanda managed to capture the part.

Oshi no Ko chapter 137 release times in all regions

Oshi no Ko chapter 137 will be released on Wednesday, January 17, for most fans worldwide. As for fans living in Japan, the upcoming Oshi no Ko manga chapter will be released on Thursday, January 18, at 12 am JST. The chapter's release time and date will differ across varying time zones.

Oshi no Ko manga chapter 137 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday January 17 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday January 17 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday January 17 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday January 17 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday January 17 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday January 17 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday January 17 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday January 18

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 137?

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 137 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and mobile application. The mobile application allows fans to read all the chapters from a manga series. The exception is that only the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga series can be read repeatedly. That said, fans should remember to read the chapters in time because the latest three chapters change with every new chapter released.

As for the MANGA Plus website, only the first three and the latest three chapters can be read through the service.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 136

Oshi no Ko chapter 136, titled Fight, saw Ruby and Kana play out Ai and Nino's farewell scene for the movie. While portraying Nino's role in the scene, Kana realized why Nino was obsessed with Ai. While she thought of her as her friend, she was jealous of her, making it suffocating for her to stay friends.

Following that, Kana said Nino's infamous line, "I wish you'd just die." After that, Kana followed the script and left the room. Just as the staff was about to cut the scene, Gotanda asked for the cameras to roll a bit longer. Soon after, Ruby threw an object at the door, tearing up and stating that she hated everyone.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 137?

Oshi no Ko chapter 137 will most likely see Aqua Hoshino and Taishi Gotanda analyze Ruby's scene and understand Ai's mentality during her time at B-Komachi. This might see them talk to Ruby and understand what pushed her to go off the script at the end of the scene.

Such developments might also see Kana Arima learn about Ruby's incident, making her concerned about her closest friend. Thus, fans can expect signs of things returning to normal between Ruby and Kana.