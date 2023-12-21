Oshi no Ko chapter 136: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 136 is set to be released on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. While the manga series isn't on a break, the magazine will be on hiatus next week. As a result, fans can expect the next chapter to be delayed a week.

The previous chapter saw Gotanda and Aqua wondering whether Ai used to cry when things were tough for her. However, they could not deduce it. Soon after, they began discussing Ruby and Kana's friendship. However, the situation between them seemed strenuous.

Oshi no Ko chapter 136 release times in all regions

Oshi no Ko chapter 136 will be released on Wednesday, January 3, for most fans worldwide. As for fans living in Japan, the upcoming Oshi no Ko manga chapter will be released on Thursday, January 4, at 12 am JST. The chapter's release date and times will differ across varying time zones.

Oshi no Ko manga chapter 136 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday January 3 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday January 3 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday January 3 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday January 3 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday January 3 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday January 3 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday January 3 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday January 4

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 136?

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 136 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and mobile application. The application allows fans to read all the chapters from the manga series once. However, there is an exception to it. The first three and latest three chapters of the manga series can be read repeatedly. But fans should remember that the latest three chapters change with every new chapter release.

As for the MANGA Plus website, one can only read the first three and the latest three chapters through the service.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 135

Oshi no Ko chapter 135, titled By Her Side, saw Aqua questioning Gotanda about Ai. After Ruby asked him whether Ai cried when things got tough, Aqua was confused. However, he was certain that his mother did not cry. As for Gotanda, he had no idea about the same but meant to capture Ruby in the best way possible to tell Ai's story. While it would be difficult for Ruby, Gotanda was certain she would be fine because she had Kana by her side.

However, the relationship between Ruby and Kana has worsened over time, leaving both Aqua and Gotanda to question their friendship. That said, Aqua was certain that the filming would go just fine because both actresses were very impressive in their work.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 136?

Oshi no Ko chapter 136 will likely feature Ruby and Kana acting out their scene as Ai and Nino. The scene is set to see Nino berate Ai about her presence in the B-Komachi idol group. Considering that Ruby and Kana's relationship had become bad, there is a chance that the scene would ruin their friendship completely.

Therefore, the upcoming chapter could make or break Ruby and Kana's friendship. However, this may entirely depend on Kana Arima and how she deals with Ruby.