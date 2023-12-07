Oshi no Ko chapter 135: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 135 is set to be released on Thursday, December 21, at 12 am JST. Recently, the manga announced a break for next week. As a result, fans can expect the next chapter to be released a week later.

The previous chapter revealed that Kana had begun ignoring Ruby altogether. While Ruby suspected that Kana was lying to shape her role as Nino, she was certain that the latter hated her. Later, as Ruby pondered Kana, she concluded that her mother Ai may have endured similarly to how she was.

Oshi no Ko chapter 135 release times in all regions

Oshi no Ko chapter 135 will be released on Wednesday, December 20, for most fans worldwide. As for fans living in Japan, the upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter will be released on Thursday, December 21, at 12 am JST. The release date and times for the chapter will be different across varying time zones.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko manga chapter will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday December 20 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday December 20 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday December 20 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday December 20 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday December 20 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday December 20 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday December 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday December 21

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 135?

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 135 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and mobile application. The application allows users to read all the chapters from the series once. However, there is an exception to it as the first three and latest three chapters of the manga series can be read repeatedly. That said, fans should remember that the latest three chapters change with every new chapter release

As for the MANGA Plus website, one can only read the first three and latest three chapters on the platform.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 134

Oshi no Ko chapter 134, titled Depths, revealed how Kana had begun to ignore Ruby's presence. While trying to deal with the situation, Ruby is informed by Frill and Minami that there are actors who start acting like their characters to get into the depths. However, Ruby was certain that Kana hated her.

Elsewhere, Kana revealed to Mem-Cho that the things she said to Ruby were her true feelings. With that, she had come to understand how she was turning into Nino. As for Ruby, she began to wonder when Kana began hating her. That's when she understood her mother, Ai Hoshino, had gone through something similar.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 135?

Oshi no Ko chapter 135 will most likely again focus on Ruby Hoshino as she may get into the core of her role. After truly understanding how her mother felt while working as an idol, Ruby should be able to emulate Ai's role accurately.

Meanwhile, the manga may also focus on Kana Arima, who could be scared of her changing personality. She was terrified when she observed Nino acting erratically. Hence, turning into her would not be something she wants. In addition, Ruby could show some gratitude to Kana for helping her understand her mother's emotions.

