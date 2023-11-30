Oshi no Ko chapter 134: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 is set to be released on Thursday, December 7, at 12 am JST. Given that the manga has not announced any sudden breaks or hiatuses, it is expected that its next chapter will be released as per schedule. Fans can read the manga on the MANGA Plus app or website.

The previous chapter saw Ruby struggling to act like Ai. Hence, Kana decided to help her emulate Ai's emotions by opening up about her jealousy. Kana not only blamed Ruby for her decision to quit being an idol but also told her that she wished for her to disappear.

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 release times in all regions

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 will be released on Wednesday, December 6, for most fans worldwide. As for fans living in Japan, the upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter will be released on Thursday, December 7, at 12 am JST. The release date and times for the chapter will be different across time zones.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko manga chapter will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday December 6 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday December 6 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday December 6 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday December 6 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday December 6 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday December 6 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday December 6 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday December 7

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 134?

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 134 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and application. The application allows users to read all the chapters from the series. However, one can only read a chapter once. The only chapters that fans can read repeatedly are the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga series. Fans should also remember that the latest three chapters change with every new release.

Meanwhile, one can only read the first three and latest three chapters on the MANGA Plus website.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 133

Oshi no Ko chapter 133, titled Acting, saw Ruby struggling with her acting as her mind was filled with Nino's criticism. She was upset because her poor acting was bound to become troublesome for Kana as she was planning to become a full-time actor. In addition, Ruby revealed that she aimed to put her family behind with the film, so it was crucial for her to be able to enact her mother accurately.

Seeing Ruby in such a desperate situation, Kana Arima decided to help her while risking her friendship. Kana unveiled her hidden emotions towards Ruby. She told her how she was the reason why she was planning to quit B-Komachii. In addition, Kana also told Ruby that she had also wished for her to disappear countless times.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 134?

Oshi no Ko chapter 134 will most likely reveal how Ruby Hoshino will respond to Kana Arima's emotions. While Kana was doing this to help Ruby, there is a huge chance that the latter might not respond the way Kana had intended. Hence, fans will have to wait and see how she responds to it.

If Kana's plan does work, there is a good chance that Ruby will embody her mother Ai Hoshino's emotions properly. However, this may also see Ruby become emotionally distant from Kana and Mem-Cho.

