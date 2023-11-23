Oshi no Ko chapter 133: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 133 is set to be released on Thursday, November 30, at 12 am JST. Given that the manga series did not announce any break or hiatus, it is expected to release its next chapter as per its usual schedule. Fans can read the manga on the MANGA Plus app or website.

The previous chapter saw the real Takamine and Nino arrive at the shoot for the '15-Year Lie' movie. As the former idols spoke with the actors, Nino happened to show her deranged side as she revealed how she hated Ai yet believed her to be the best. Following that, the manga revealed that Nino was connected to Ai's murderer, Hikaru Kamiki.

Oshi no Ko chapter 133 release times in all regions

Ruby as Ai in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 133 will be released on Wednesday, November 29, for most fans worldwide. As for fans residing in Japan, the upcoming Oshi no Ko chapter will be released on Thursday, November 30, at 12 am JST. The release date and times for the chapter will subsequently be dissimilar in different time zones.

The upcoming Oshi no Ko manga chapter will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Wednesday November 29 Central Standard Time 9 am Wednesday November 29 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Wednesday November 29 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Wednesday November 29 Central European Time 4 pm Wednesday November 29 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday November 29 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday November 29 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday November 30

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 133?

Kana Arima as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read Oshi no Ko chapter 133 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and website. The app allows users to read all the chapters of the series. However, one can only read a chapter once. The only exceptions to this rule are the first three and the latest three chapters. Fans should remember that the latest three chapters vary with every new release.

As for the manga service's website, it only allows users to read the first three and the latest three chapters of Oshi no Ko.

Recap of Oshi no Ko chapter 132

Nino as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 132, titled Nino, opened with the real Takamine and Nino arriving at the shoot for '15-Year Lie' as they shared their experience as Ai's former idol group mates. During this, Kana asked Nino if she ever hated Ai. To this, she revealed that she did hate her, but she also loved her. Once, she had also asked Ai to go to hell. Unfortunately, the idol did end up passing away.

Ruby heard this and asked Nino if she regretted it. Upon learning that she felt bad for what she said, Ruby tried to act like Ai and accept her apology. However, this let out Nino's deranged side, as she stated that Ruby was nowhere as talented as Ai. As she left, she called Hikaru Kamiki, confirming that Ai was unique and that not even her daughter could match her skills.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 133?

Ruby Hoshino as Ai in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 133 will most likely see Ruby Hoshino try and perfect her acting as Ai. Since the start of the filming, Ruby has been compared to her mother, Ai. The fact that Director Taishi Gotanda had to manipulate her into acting like Ai would have hurt her. On top of that, hearing Nino, Ai's old idol groupmate, state that she was nowhere close to acting like Ai must have made her unpleasant situation even worse.

Given that no one believed in Ruby's acting, she is bound to try and perfect it. Hence, Oshi no Ko chapter 133 is bound to focus on Ruby.

