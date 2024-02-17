Solo Leveling Episode 8 gets delayed for a mid-season recap

Saturday, February 17, 2024 saw Solo Leveling Episode 8 delayed for a mid-season recap episode at the last minute. Fans learned of the last-minute delay via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the smash-hit television anime series, which posted the news at roughly 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday.

While frustrating, the Solo Leveling Episode 8 delay is also significant for what it suggests about the first season’s length, which has been the topic of much debate. Given that this recap episode is coming at the intersection of the 7th and 8th episode rather than say the 13th and the 14th, fans are now suspecting that the first season of the series will be a single cour.

This is somewhat frustrating for fans, who were under the impression previously that the series’ first season would consist of two cours total. There was also specific wording present on the official website’s Blu-Ray DVD listings for the series which suggested this. Unfortunately, the Solo Leveling Episode 8 delay has begun to suggest otherwise.

Solo Leveling Episode 8 delay suggests a one-cour first season for the series, but far from confirms it

The latest

Expand Tweet

All that being said, the Solo Leveling Episode 8 delay doesn’t necessarily confirm that the first season will consist of a single cour approach. It’s possible that this recap episode is simply being included to the benefit of fans given how much has happened in the first seven installments. Likewise, this recap episode could serve as a reiteration of the series’ beginnings and foundational “rules” before diving into an exciting and action-packed second half.

In any case, the series has been one of the most popular anime of the Winter 2024 season, if not the single most popular overall. While fans are disappointed at the apparent likelihood of a single cour first season, fans are expressing patience and gratitude in response to the news. Again, this goes to show just how popular the adaptation is and how satisfied fans are with the series thus far.

Expand Tweet

Solo Leveling Episode 8 serves as the next installment in the television anime adaptation of author Chugong and late illustrator Jang Sung-rak’s (Dubu) original webtoon series of the same name. The television anime adaptation of the series first premiered in Japan on January 7, 2024, and is produced by A-1 Pictures. Crunchyroll has been streaming the series internationally weekly as the series airs in Japan, excluding the Southeast Asia region.

The original webtoon series first began in March 2018, and ran until December 2021. A spin-off entitled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is currently in production, and will premiere in a webtoon format sometime in the 2024 calendar year.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.