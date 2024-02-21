Solo Leveling anime refusing to include Manhwa humor will make or break the series

The Solo Leveling anime has been one of the first major hits in the industry this year, and A-1 Pictures has been praised for the quality of the project, both in terms of the animation and adherence to the source material. However, moving forward, there are some concerns regarding the series, and one of the elements that needs to be taken into account is the use of humor.

A number of readers of the series have noticed that the Solo Leveling anime has removed several comedic scenes that were integral to the manhwa. Naturally, this decision has come across as divisive to a lot of people. Furthermore, there is also the concern that the lack of humor in the coming arcs could affect the project in terms of not having a lot of variety.

The Solo Leveling anime seems to be removing the humor of the manhwa

Some fans have noticed that the Solo Leveling anime has been removing the manhwa humor that characterizes the source material, and this has led to varying opinions regarding the direction of the series. The move, while being controversial, has definitely not been the first major change implemented by the company, since A-1 Pictures originally changed the South Korean names of the characters to Japanese.

While it is true that the anime thus far has been a considerable hit and has taken the franchise to a wider audience, fans are concerned that the lack of humor could lead to a lack of variety when it comes to the tone of the story, thus making it feel repetitive. There could be a risk of the series taking itself too seriously, and that is something that could move away from the manhwa's original direction.

Another major concern is how the Shadows are going to be portrayed, especially considering that they tend to have a much more homogenous personality, and it is hard for them to show some individuality.

The comedic elements of the Shadows in the manhwa were a good way to ascribe some personality to them, and the anime should not ignore these factors for a much-improved characterization. If the Shadows are not portrayed the right way, they could lose a lot of impact as individual characters.

The premise of the Solo Leveling anime

Solo Leveling takes place in a world where there are Dungeons and dangerous creatures, with some humans unlocking abilities and becoming Hunters with their respective ranks. However, there is no potential for growth, so if a person starts as a B-Rank Hunter, he is going to remain that way for the rest of his life.

Sung Jin-woo is an E-Rank Hunter, among the weakest fighters in the industry, but continues to do jobs and risk his life because he has to provide for his sick mother and pay for his sister's studies. However, one day, he becomes a part of the System, which is similar to an RPG and allows him to train, gain experience, and overall become the one person who can improve and get stronger.

The Solo Leveling anime also shows Jin-woo heading into much more dangerous Dungeons, while also dealing with other threats. There is a battle between two armies, and he ends up involved in the conflict because of his unique abilities and won't be in a position to avoid this upcoming confrontation.

Final thoughts

Some fans have noticed that the Solo Leveling anime by A-1 Pictures is removing most of the comedic scenes from the original manhwa. While the results have been positive thus far, there is a growing concern that the lack of humor can put the series in a precarious position, especially regarding the Shadows and their characterization.