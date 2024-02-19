Solo Leveling: What is the Eternal Sleep Disease? The condition of Sung Jinwoo's mother, explained

Chugong's Solo Leveling has continued to grow into a top name in the action-fantasy genre of anime. Fantastic magic beasts, unique abilities, and the breathtakingly powerful hunters who wield them, form integral parts of a well-written and appropriately paced storyline, which has appealed to fans around the world.

However, with a series such as Solo Leveling, there come numerous terminologies that viewers need to grasp. Terms such as Guilds, False Ranker, Mana Crystals, and Rune Stones, among others, are used frequently in the story and are relevant to the plotline. Eternal Sleep Disease is one such term, or rather, a concept, that practically drives a major portion of the story.

Solo Leveling: All you need to know about the Eternal Sleep Disease

When humanity was first exposed to the existence of magic beasts, Eternal Sleep Disease or Eternal Slumber surfaced. It is a supernatural sleeping disorder that seems to affect those who are intolerant to mana.

These people consequently begin to develop symptoms following exposure to a human who gives off mana, often a Hunter, for an extended duration. The affected party will initially have episodes, where they faint or pass out for abnormally long periods.

As the disease worsens and the effects grow, the victim then finally succumbs and falls into a coma. However, that's not all, coupled with being in a coma, the victim's life force also begins dwindling. This can be countered if the victim is immediately put on Essence Stone-powered life support. Else, they will eventually pass away.

However, such life support is quite expensive, and many have succumbed to the illness due to their inability to afford it. Presently, a lack of knowledge on this means no cure has been uncovered yet.

Only a certain, extremely rare item - the Elixir/Holy Water of Life - stands as a remedy. The two people only ever known to have been cured using the Elixir have been Jin-Woo's mother and Yoo Jinho's father, Yoo Myunghan.

The cure - Holy Water of Life

The Holy Water of Life in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

The only known cure for Eternal Sleep Disease is a consumable cure-all System-created item called the Elixir/Holy Water of Life. As mentioned, it is believed to be able to cure any aliment when ingested.

Sung Jin-Woo acquired the recipe for the same when he returned to the Demon Castle the second time. However, with whatever he was given, Jin-Woo was only able to craft six bottles of the potion. This implied a very limited supply of it.

There are two instances in the Solo Leveling series where he used it. First, in the original timeline, he used it to cure his mother and later, on Jinho's father. Second, when a revised timeline was created, thanks to the Cup of Reincarnantion, he used it on Go Gunhee.

In conclusion

As seen in Solo Leveling episode 7, Jin-Woo's mother being afflicted with Eternal Sleep Disease stands as his driving force. It motivates him to push his limits, level up, and take on more quests in an attempt to uncover the recipe for the potion.

For the time being, he has freshly gained knowledge of the situation and is understanding what needs to be done. The actual acquisition of the potion lies further ahead in the story.