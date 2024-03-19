Solo Leveling episode 10: Anime vs. manhwa comparison

Solo Leveling episode 10 introduced a major character and marked an important turning point for Sung Jin-Woo. Firstly, Woo Jichul warns Jin-Woo about Hwang Dongsoo's arrival, which brings forward a character who will play a substantial role in future episodes.

Next, Anh Sangmin approaching Jin-Woo is a turning point in the Hunter's life. This is because after this interaction, he begins to appear on the radar of powerful Hunters such as Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-In as he gets stronger. Anyway, Solo Leveling episode 10 covered a decent bit of the source material.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Solo Leveling episode 10.

Solo Leveling episode 10: Comparing the anime to the manhwa

1) Raid montage

Solo Leveling episode 10 added about a minute of anime-only scenes to weave the story together and achieve a kind of continuity. When looking at the manhwa, Jin-Woo agrees to complete the required 19 raids with Jinho. However, the episode does not show them actually inside each of the C-Rank gates they tackle. This is left to the reader's imagination.

However, A-1 Pictures used their creative freedom to add about a minute's worth of content to keep the narrative flowing. This brief "raid montage" showcased Jin-Woo battling Goblins and other Magic Beasts in the Dungeon while Jinho tirelessly collected Mana Crystals.

2) Anh Sangmin

Anh Sangmin in Solo Leveling episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The introduction of the manager from the White Tiger Guild, Anh Sangmin, was done a little differently in the anime and manhwa. In the anime, his subordinate brings him information about Jinho buying all the C-Rank Gates. Spotting Jin-Woo's name, he personally goes to learn more about him.

However, in the manhwa, upon spotting Jin-Woo's name in the documents, Anh Sangmin asks his team to gather all possible information on the Hunter. Only after that does he go to meet and try to recruit him.

Other than this, there were some subtle changes - the Gate Sangmin went to was at a construction site in the anime rather than in a forest. Again, Anh Sangmin chose to let the commotion die down before approaching Jin-Woo (anime) rather than directly out of the Gate (manhwa).

3) Nightmare

A glimpse of the massacre of a past raid at Jeju Island in Solo Leveling episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To add to the realism of Solo Leveling, A-1 Pictures went with another anime-only scene that will definitely play a part in future episodes. In the anime, viewers are treated to a brutal scene of a past raid at Jeju Island in the form of a nightmare. Choi Jong-In wakes up in a cold sweat, which shows that this still haunts him, although it was supposed to have occurred some time ago.

Even in the previous episode, we see Baek Yoonho nursing a glass of alcohol and thinking about the incident. His vision shows a Hunter being surrounded and torn apart by giant ants. These little snippets add a realistic feel to the entire storyline by depicting that these Hunters suffer from the PTSD of their last major raid, which likely ended quite poorly.

4) A different Sung Jin-Woo

Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling episode 10 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This may not be the first time this point is mentioned, and viewers who have read the manhwa have likely noticed it. Jin-Woo, when comparing anime and manhwa, is different personality-wise.

In the manhwa, as he gets stronger, he adopts a cold attitude at times, is ruthless towards his opponents, and cares mainly about his family and himself. He prefers to take on tasks alone and does not wait for a second person. He appears more stoic, if that can be stated, and more silent than before.

However, Jin-Woo from the anime, at least so far, has retained his qualities from when he didn't have the System. He was and still is soft towards those he cares about. He isn't as silent and doesn't hesitate when interaction with others is necessary. Rather than stoicism, he is still somewhat the sweet boy he used to be.

