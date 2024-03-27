Solo Leveling episode 11: Anime vs. Manhwa comparison

Solo Leveling episode 11 brought to life one of the manhwa's best moments. Sung Jin-Woo taking on Igris has been a highly anticipated fight since the anime adaptation was announced. The caliber of work produced by A-1 Pictures both justifies and probably surpasses the hype.

As part of a Job Change Quest, Jin-Woo needed to enter a Dungeon where he was prohibited from using potions or full recovery. The first part of the mission was manageable, but Igris pushed Jin-Woo to his limits, and he achieved victory by the skin of his teeth.

Again, the episode was able to surpass expectations because the animation studio exercised creative liberty. Here's a comparison between the anime and manhwa for Solo Leveling episode 11.

Solo Leveling episode 11: Anime vs Manhwa

1) Yoo Jinsung

Yoo Jinsung in Solo Leveling episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A minor but nonetheless a great touch, Solo Leveling episode 11 treated viewers to a brief scene featuring Yoo Jinho's brother, Yoo Jinsung. In the episode, fans saw the two brothers and their father sharing a meal. During that, Jinsung warned his brother not to obstruct him while he built the Yoojin Guild. He also informed Jinho that he knew of his activities regarding buying up all C-Rank Gates.

In comparison, the manhwa never shows Jinsung and only mentions him at certain points in the story. He remains an elusive face throughout the manga. Jinsung's appearance in the anime adds to the episode's depth and sheds light on the siblings' bond.

Quite evidently, Jinsung does not acknowledge Jinho and would rather deal with matters by himself than involve his brother. In a way, this gives Jinho a reason to push further and acquire the title of Guild Master as the story progresses.

2) Blood-Red Commander Igris

Expand Tweet

When comparing Solo Leveling episode 11's Igris fight to the manhwa, very few differences arise. It has been labeled as one of the series' best fights by a considerable margin. When looking at the manhwa, the fight lasted about 2 chapters or so, with Jin-Woo barely grabbing the win.

However, the anime took it a step further and added its own little details to enhance an already epic sequence. The fight itself was breathtaking and brilliantly done. What further boosted it were the impact frames at the end, successfully showcasing how much Jin-Woo was exerting himself to even land a hit.

3) Extra scenes

Sung Jinah in Solo Leveling episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the manhwa, Jin-Woo entered the Dungeon and fought the first wave of enemies, followed by Igris, and then an infinite wave of enemies. There was no break in scene as such, and the fights followed one after another.

However, in Solo Leveling Episode 11, a few additional scenes between fights added realism to the story. There was a brief snippet of Chairman Go Gunhee and Woo Jinchul talking, and more importantly, a scene focusing on Sung Jinah and Jin-Woo's mother.

It shows Jinah preparing sandwiches for her brother. The reason this little addition holds significance is that it shows what Jin-Woo is fighting for. His acquiring the Elixir of Life is crucial to his mother waking up, and being the only powerful member in the family, Jinah is his responsibility. It does well to add emotional intensity to what Jin-Woo does.

4) Jeju Island Recon

Choi Jong-In and the Hunters Guild in Solo Leveling episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Solo Leveling manhwa did not bring in Choi Jong-In and the Hunters Guild's reconnaissance mission until later in the story. It is a part of the Jeju Island Arc and was meant to be a build up to the same.

However, the anime introduced this brief scene quite early on. It depicts Choi Jong-In, Cha Hae-In, and other Hunters Guild members boarding a helicopter for the Recon Mission. Prior to this, the anime has referenced Jeju Island quite a bit, due to it being a major point in the story.

This particular scene is anime-only, and the studio has likely taken such a step to add another layer to the story. As mentioned, Jeju Island has been teased multiple times before, and A-1 Pictures is undeniably planning something major for this arc.

Related links:

Solo Leveling episode 11: Jinwoo defeats Igris as the Jeju Island Raid is set in motion

All Solo Leveling arcs: Complete list, ranked chronologically

Every Solo Leveling main character you need to know about before the anime begins