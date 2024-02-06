Kagurabachi chapter 20: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 20 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #11 on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, international fans can read the chapter on February 11 on Shueisha-affiliated online platforms, due to varying time zones.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi introduced a new character to the series and saw Chihiro Rokuhira on a rampage mode against several low-ranked Yakuza members. It was revealed that he had already begun his search for the next Enchanted Blade, Sinuchi, ahead of the Rakuzaichi auction.

Kagurabachi chapter 20 release date and time for all regions

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As mentioned earlier, Kagurabachi chapter 20 will be released on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to varying time zones, the chapter will be available to most manga enthusiasts outside Japan on February 11, 2024.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 20, according to their corresponding time zones are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 11 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 11 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 11 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 11 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 11 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, February 11 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, February 12 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 12 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 20

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga readers can read Kagurabachi Chapter 20 in digital format on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, Shonen Jump+ App, and Viz Media's official website.

However, it should noted that only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free reading on these platforms. If manga enthusiasts want to read the rest of the chapters, they will require a monetary subscription to these platforms.

Kagurabachi chapter 19 recap

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi chapter 19 begins with a listless boy grieving the loss of his grasshopper pet, Samurai, as well as his family members, at a cafe. He tries to grit his teeth and move forward with his life but fails to find the motivation.

At that moment, the boy looks outside and sees two men engaged in battle, who are none other than Genichi Sojo and Chihiro Rokuhira. In other words, the chapter shows their first confrontation from another perspective.

The unnamed boy watches their battle and finds a resemblance between his pet Samurai and Chihiro after the protagonist survives Sojo's lightning attack. Following this, the chapter time-skips to November 1, with just seven days left until the Rakuzaichi auction.

The boy demonstrates sorcery (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The same boy from the previous panels is seen saving a girl from a group of thugs. While he helps the girl run away, he gets captured by the goons instead. The Yakuza gang takes the boy to their boss, who orders them to beat him.

To their surprise, the boy tries to use sorcery but fails. At that moment, one of the gang members looks outside and sees a goldfish. It was the signal of Chihiro's entrance, and he killed every member of the gang except the boss.

Following this, the chapter moves to a flashback scene between Shiba and Chihiro. The former tells the boy that Sojo was merely a puppet, while someone else had been pulling the strings from behind.

Shiba, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Shiba also explains to Chihiro that if they need to secure Sinuichi, they need to do it before the auction, and the best way to do that is to find the Sazanami family. According to him, the Sazanami family has been orchestrating the auction for 200 years.

Since it's difficult to locate them, Chihiro recommends weeding out their subordinates. The chapter then returns to the present time where the unnamed boy breaks down in front of Chihiro and calls him Samurai.

Confused, the protagonist feels he must run away, but he soon discovers that the boy's name is Hakuri Sazanami, who belongs to the very Sazanami family he was looking for.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 20

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi chapter 20 will likely reveal Hikaru Sazanami's backstory, including how he lost his family members. At this point, he seems like a comic relief character, similar to Zenitsu from Demon Slayer. However, like Zenitsu he may also become a key character in this series, especially in the Rakuzaichi auction arc.

Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 20 may also show the Kamunabi's strongest force, Hiyuki making their move. Since they have been assigned the task of retrieving the Enchanted Blades from Chihiro, the chapter may show them confronting Chihiro.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.