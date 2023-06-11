Demon Slayer season 4 to focus on Zenitsu and Insouke, leaks suggest

In Demon Slayer season 3, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito single-handedly defeated Upper Moon Five Demon: Gyokko in episode 9, taking the hype for the season to a whole new level. With season 3's climax almost at its peak, reports have surfaced about season 4 of the anime already being in production.

According to the leaks, Demon Slayer season 4 will cover the Infinity Castle arc of the manga and will focus on characters such as Inosuke and Zenitsu. In addition, the Hashiras will likely fight to the death against the remaining Upper Moons and will infiltrate the Infinity Castle to defeat Muzan once and for all.

Leaks suggest that aside from the Insect Hashira, Zenitsu and Inosuke will take center stage in Demon Slayer season 4

The hype for Demon Slayer season 4 has already started to take over the internet, even though season 3 of the anime has not yet concluded. According to the leaks, season 4 of the series is already in production and will likely cover two arcs from the manga - Hashira Training arc and the Infinity Castle arc.

Hashira Training arc is the tenth arc of the manga and covers chapters 128 to 136. In this arc, Tanjiro trains under Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima along with Zenitsu and Inosuke. This small arc is followed by the 11th arc of the manga, Infinity Castle arc, which is the first half of the Final Battle arc and covers chapters 137 to 183.

In this arc, the Demon Slayer Corps infiltrates the Infinity Castle to defeat Muzan. On this mission, Insect Hashira Shinobu will be seen engaging in a death battle against the Upper Moon Two demon, Doma, with Inosuke and Kanao joining the battle as well. Furthermore, Zenitsu will battle against his former senior Kaigaku, who had turned into an Upper Moon Six, to avenge his master.

Thus, in season 4 of the anime, Zenitsu and Inosuke will play important roles and defeat Upper Moon Six and Upper Moon Two, respectively. Zenitsu, while fighting Kaigiku, will also reveal a new breathing form that he created, which he calls Seventh Form: Flaming Thunder God.

Season 4 will also reveal Inosuke's backstory and show his connection to Doma. As such, the upcoming season will be eventuful for these two supporting characters and will come as a good change of pace for fans who've been sad with Zenitsu and Inosuke's absence from Demon Slayer season 3.

No official information regarding Demon Slayer season 4 has been revealed by Ufotable yet. However, reliable sources on Twitter have tweeted the news of the series being in production. This is not much of a surprise, seeing how popular the show has become and how large of a fanbase it has amassed.

Demon Slayer season 4 will look to amaze the audience with even more stunning animation, with a majority of the season likely being inside the Infinity Castle. Fans are rightfully hyped for this new season and are hoping that Ufotable will do a good job with animation important fights of Doma vs Shinobu, Kanao, and Inosuke, Giyu Tomioka and Tanjiro vs Akaza, and finally Zentisu vs Kaigaku.

