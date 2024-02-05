One Piece chapter 1107: Major spoilers to expect

Following the release of the latest issue for the series earlier this weekend, fans are desperately clamoring for any and all information they can get on the upcoming One Piece chapter 1107. This is very understandable given the exciting events of the previous release, which saw the entire tide of battle on Egghead Island turned around almost instantly.

Likewise, these unforeseen events have spawned the aforementioned desperation for verifiable spoilers on One Piece chapter 1107. Unfortunately, these are unavailable at the time of this article’s writing. Furthermore, they won’t be available until next week when the issue’s release is at hand due to the series being on break this week.

While this break week is coming at a heartbreaking time, there are thankfully some major events and developments fans can count on being present in One Piece chapter 1107 nonetheless. This includes the likely landfall of Dorry and Brogy on Egghead Island, as well as the start of the second round of Monkey D. Luffy and Admiral Kizaru’s battle.

One Piece chapter 1107 likely to open up with continued focus on Giant Warrior Pirates

Major spoilers to expect

One Piece chapter 1107 will most likely open up with a brief flashback explaining why Dorry and Brogy decided to come help Monkey D. Luffy. Most likely, it’ll be revealed that they saw his new Gear 5 form in the newspaper along with the news of the Egghead battle. Someone on Elbaf will likely have recognized this form as that of Sun God Nika, inspiring the pair of Giants to come to Egghead and rescue their friend, bringing him back to Elbaf after.

The issue should then return to the present, where the pair are seen continuing to make their way through the Marine blockade around Egghead Island. Perspective will likely then shift back to Egghead Island itself, where Luffy and Kizaru will likely begin the second round of their fight. The opening shot should be Kizaru retaliating to the punch which Luffy snuck up on him with in the last chapter.

One Piece chapter 1107 will likely stick with the pair for a couple of pages, showing the opening moves and dialogue of their match. Kizaru will most likely comment at this point on how strong and resilient the Straw Hats have become, pointing to Luffy being able to laugh during such a dire situation as the main piece of evidence for the claim.

This should set up a shift in perspective to Jinbe, who’ll likely find Roronoa Zoro and Rob Lucci still fighting each other. The pair will likely probe Jinbe for information as they continue fighting, only stopping once they hear that a Buster Call has been initiated on Egghead. In the interest of self-preservation, Lucci will likely retreat here, leaving Jinbe and Zoro to either join Luffy and the others below or prepare to escape the island.

One Piece chapter 1107 should then end with a focus on Jewelry Bonney, Dr. Vegapunk, Bartholomew Kuma, and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. It’s likely that Saturn will try and attack Bonney and the now-injured Dr. Vegapunk once more, prompting the nearby Pacifista to intervene and protect her. The issue’s final moments will likely set up Bonney and her newfound Pacifista army against Saint Saturn.

