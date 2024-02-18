Kagurabachi chapter 21: Chihiro escapes from Hiyuki while  Sazanami's head begins Rakuzaichi's preparations

Kagurabachi chapter 21 was released on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 12 am JST on Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter showcased the battle between Chihiro Rokuhira and Hiyuki and also introduced the head of the Sazanami family, who set the countdown for the Rakuzaichi auction.

The previous chapter revealed Hakuri's past, including how his family abandoned him because of his lack of talent as a sorcerer. After learning about Chihiro's goals regarding the Rakuzaichi auction, Hakuri decided to help him.

However, they were confronted by Kamunabi's strongest sorcerer, Hiyuki, who demonstrated her Flame Bone of the Starving to overwhelm Chihiro. At that moment, Hakuri intervened and took a blow from Hiyuki's weapon to remind Chihiro of his purpose.

Kagurabachi chapter 21 highlights: Chihiro vs. Hiyuki ends while Sazanami's head unveils Shinuchi

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi chapter 21 starts with Hakuri reminding Chihiro Rokuhira how he saved his life when he deliberately took Sojo's lightning attack. Exclaiming that the blade suits him, Hakuri requests Chihiro to defeat his foes so they can go and get Shinuchi.

After learning about Chihiro and Hakuri's plans to steal Shinuchi, Hiyuki realizes that it's all the more reason they must be stopped. She once again asks Chihiro to hand over the blade and cooperate with them.

She also reminds the protagonist that there's no way to escape Tafuku's (her subordinate) barrier sorcery. As such, Chihiro has only two options: either he gives up the blade or gets killed.

Hiyuki, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Hiyuki then reminds Chihiro Rokuhira that since he has a life-long contract with the blade, he will die as a traitor to his nation. She also shouts at him to take the fight more seriously, rather than being lukewarm about it.

Kagurabachi chapter 21 then shows Chihiro involved in a deep thought. He knows that the Enchanted Blades are dangerous. However, he also remembers his father's advice of protecting the weak and defeating evil. As such, he refuses to give up the blade.

Regaining his resolve, Chihiro Rokuhira cloaks himself with Nishiki to dash past Hiyuki, who then summons "ribs" to follow him. The Kamunabi sorcerer realizes that the "high-speed" potential of the Enchanted Blade is far greater than what she initially imagined.

Chihiro cloaked in Nishiki, as seen in chapter 21 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

While being cloaked with Nishiki, Chihiro observes that Hiyuki is releasing fire so that he can't get close to her. However, he notices an opening and goes after it. Kagurabachi chapter 21 then shows Hiyuki grabbing Chihiro's sword.

However, it was the shorter one, not the Enchanted Blade. Pouncing on that opportunity, Chihiro swoops past Hiyuki to land an attack from behind, but the Kamunabi sorcerer blocks it with her head.

She gets furious at Chihiro for not taking the fight seriously and striking at her with the dull end of his blade. Rikuo, who was observing the entire battle from the sideline realizes that Chihiro indeed is a good person.

Hiyuki after blocking Chihiro's attack (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Not only he didn't specifically go after him to erase the barrier but he also kept his word about not wanting to kill them. Rikuo knows that Hiyuki has also sensed Chihiro's actual resolve. However, she is blinded by her position and pride.

At that moment in Kagurabachi chapter 21, Hakuri passes out, which breaks Rikuo's force field (barrier) and allows Rokuhira to grab the passed-out sorcerer and escape.

Expand Tweet

Hiyuki becomes unable to go after them since she sustained injuries. However, now that she knows about Chihiro's plans, the Kamunabi sorcerer suggests they should go after them to the Rakuzaichi auction.

Elsewhere in Kagurabachi chapter 21, Kyora Sazanami, the head of the Sazanami family and the lead auctioneer of the Rakuzaichi unravels the secret of the Shinuchi.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 21 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He reveals that while the blade is unrivaled among the six sacred blades, its actual value is untouchable due to the "eternal contract" with the actual user. The Sazanami family's head also declares that they would do everything to protect the Rakuzaichi, as they always do.

However, he confesses about feeling nervous. Kagurabachi chapter 21 then ends with a panel featuring the previous owner of the Shinuchi, who has an uncanny resemblance to Genichi Sojo.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.