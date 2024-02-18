First look at One Piece volume 108 cover reveals Bonney and Kizaru

On February 18, 2024, the official X account of the One Piece manga released the cover production process video of the upcoming One Piece volume 108. The cover is drawn by the author of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, featuring Kizaru and some other characters from the ongoing Egghead arc.

This previous volume of One Piece (volume 107) was released on November 2, 2023; the latest volume (volume 108) will be released on March 3, 2024, in Japan. The English release currently stands at volume 104, released on November 7, 2023, and the upcoming volume (volume 105) will be released on March 12, 2024.

One Piece volume 108 is to be released on March 3, 2024

The One Piece volume 108 cover illustration features Monkey D. Luffy, Kizaru, and Bonney as they share the center of the cover. Monkey D. Luffy can be seen in his Gear 5 transformation in the cover illustration. Kizaru is smirking while Bonney has a worried expression on her face.

On the left bottom of One Piece volume 108 cover illustration, Vegapunk, Franky, Sanji, and Atlas can be seen in a transportation pod labeled 'Vega Tank 8,' while on the right bottom, Sentomaru stands with a frustrated expression. One Piece Volume 108 will be released on March 3, 2024.

The fascinating thing about this cover image is that Eiichiro Oda is drawing it digitally. According to the post, Oda sketched the cover image digitally and completed it by coloring it manually.

Eiichiro Oda is one of the last mangakas of Shounen Jump who still draws his manga series with pen and paper, as most modern-day mangakas have shifted to digital drawing. Eiichiro Oda moved to sketch his manga's cover images digitally quite recently but still prefers to color them by hand.

As the life of a mangaka is tightly bound by deadlines each week, especially for Shounen Jump manga authors, drawing digitally can be helpful as it doesn't involve as much physical labor as drawing on paper.

The ongoing arc in One Piece manga

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece manga is currently at the 'Egghead arc,' in which the Straw Hats enter Egghead Island, where the genius scientist named 'Vegapunk' is staying. Vegapunk requests them to help him escape this island as the World Government is after his life.

One Piece Volume 108 will continue the story of Egghead arc as one of the Five Elders, Saturn, has invaded Egghead and has decided to take matters into his own hands. Admiral Kizaru accompanies him, and things could become problematic for the Straw Hats, who are helping Vegapunk in escaping Egghead Island while battling the CP0.