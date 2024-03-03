Kagurabachi chapter 23: Kyora Sazanami reveals the storehouse's location, while Chihiro and Shiba face the Tou

Kagurabachi chapter 23 was released in Weekly Shonen Jump #14 on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. The chapter revealed the shocking location of the Rakuzaichi auction's storehouse and also introduced new foes for Chihiro Rokuhira and Shiba.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Hakuri disclosed that while he knew about the existence of a storehouse where the items for the Rakuzaichi auction are kept, he wasn't familiar with its actual location.

Aside, the chapter revealed that the Kamunabi wishes to retrieve the Shinuchi blade from the auction by bidding for it. Finally, the previous chapter ended with Chihiro and Shiba infiltrating the Sazanami mansion to confront Kyora and ask him about Shinuchi's location.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 23

Kagurabachi chapter 23: Kyora Sazanami's "pocket dimension" thwarts Chihiro's plans

Kagurabachi chapter 23, titled Storehouse, starts with Kyora Sazanami asking Chihiro whether he will leave if he reveals Shinuchi's location. Although he activates his sorcery, Kyora assures Chihiro that it isn't his battle stance.

When the protagonist asks him about the Shinuchi's location, the Sazanami head doesn't answer but rather shows interest in knowing about the seventh Sacred Blade. Kagurabachi chapter 23 also reveals that Kyora Sazanami knows about Chihiro's identity as Kunishige Rokuhira's son.

Shiba suspects that it may have been leaked from the Kamunabi. Additionally, Kyora's calm demeanor concerns him. At that moment, the chapter shows a flashback, where Hakuri warns Chihiro and Shiba about the "Tou" (Wave) in the Sazanami mansion.

The silhouette of the Tou, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to him, Tou consists of the top four fighters of the Sazanami clan's 50 sorcerers, whose primary function is to protect the clan's head, Kyora Sazanami. After that, Kagurabachi chapter 23 returns to the present, where Shiba notices that the Sazanami's head hasn't shown any signs of calling for the Tou yet.

When Chihiro repeatedly inquires about the Shinuchi, he advises him to officially bid on the auction if he wants that sword. At that moment, an unusual incident occurs which shocks both Chihiro and Shiba.

The protagonist notices the Shinuchi katana within his grasp. However, when he goes to touch it, Kyora Sazanami reveals that he can't do it because it's merely a projection or a preview of the original storehouse, displayed as an image using his sorcery powers.

Chihiro, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 23 reveals the Rakuzaichi auction's storehouse exists within Kyora Sazanami. The original storehouse is a pocket dimension made using his sorcery skills. Moreover, that power has been passed down through the clan's heads without an exception.

Aside from the Sazanami family members, no one can enter the storage, as its authority lies only with Kyora Sazanami. In other words, if he were to die, the storehouse, along with every item stored inside, would perish with him.

The storehouse in chapter 23 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

To taunt Chihiro further, Kyora previews more pictures of the storehouse, including ones that show human beings kept as prisoners. Kagurabachi chapter 23 reminds the readers about the Rakuzaichi auction's cruel aspect through a flashback panel.

Shiba surmises that Kyora revealed his trump card only because he cannot win against a Sacred Blade user. Kagurabachi chapter 23 also makes it clear that Shiba cannot get words out of Kyora Sazanami's mouth because he can instantly destroy the storehouse anytime he wants.

The Tou, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 23 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At one moment, he considers that the clan's head is bluffing, but brushes off the idea once he realizes the gravity of the situation. The sorcerer then thinks that if Kyora hasn't lied about the storehouse's mystery, he can get Hakuri to interfere with it, considering he has the Sazanami blood running through his veins.

However, Shiba quickly realizes that Hakuri was banished from his family due to his lack of talent in sorcery. Nevertheless, he advises Chihiro to withdraw for the time being because they can't gamble with others' lives. However, three elite guards barge in to face them.

Kyora asks them where Soya (a member of the Tou) went. One of the elite guards reveals that Soya has gone to search for his younger brother, Hakuri. At that moment, Shiba remembers that Hakuri doesn't have any protection at the new hideout.

Kagurabachi chapter 23 then switches the location to a store, where Hakuri is seen running for some errand for Hinao. However, he unexpectedly meets his big brother, Soya. The chapter ends with Kyora's son, Soya delighted to see his younger brother.

