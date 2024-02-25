Kagurabachi chapter 22: The Kamunabi reveal their Rakuzaichi plan, while Chihiro vs Kyora Sazanami begins

Kagurabachi chapter 22, titled Deadlock, was released on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 12 am JST on Weekly Shonen Jump. The chapter saw Chihiro return to his base along with Hakuri and reunite with Char, Hinao, and Shiba. Additionally, the chapter revealed Kamunabi's new plan regarding the auction and set up the Chihiro vs. Kyora Sazanami battle.

In the previous chapter of Kagurabachi, Hakuri lost consciousness, which broke Tafuku's barrier. Chihiro pounced on that opportunity to grab Hakuri and escape from Hiyuki and Tafuku. Additionally, the chapter introduced the Sazanami family's head, Kyora Sazanami, who prepared the Rakuzaichi auction's initiation.

Kagurabachi chapter 22 highlights: Chihiro reunites with Char, Shiba, and Hinao

Hakuri Sazanami, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 22 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 22 kicks off with Chihiro Rokuhira returning to his new base with Hakuri. The latter breaks down after learning about Chihiro's tragic backstory and why he wants to retrieve the Shinuchi. Hakuri calls him a true samurai, which leads Shiba to ask what it means.

At that moment, Char and Hinao greet Chihiro. The protagonist apologizes to Hinao for letting her take care of Char. However, the girl says that she doesn't mind because she has a lot of time to spare since her shop is under renovation.

Char informs Chihiro that she is getting better at healing, so she asks him to let her try healing his arm. However, the protagonist tells her to heal Hakuri's facial injuries first.

Shiba and Hakuri as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 22 then shows Shiba asking Chihiro whether they can trust the boy, considering he is from the Sazanami clan. However, he reveals how Hakuri put his body on the line to save him. This leads Char to waste no time in healing the sorcerer.

After being healed, Hakuri informs that the Shinuchi blade is in the Sazanami clan's storehouse, where all the items for the Rakuzaichi auction are stored. He also reveals that his father's name is Kyora Sazanami, the head of the clan.

When Chihiro suggests they should go there, Hakuri discloses that even though he has been to the storehouse, its exact location is unknown. Nobody besides Kyora Sazanami knows about the storehouse's whereabouts.

Hiyuki and Tafuku learn Kamunabi's plan regarding the Rakuzaichi

Kagurabachi chapter 22 switches to Hiyuki and Tafuku, who enter the Kamunabi Tokyo Headquarters, which is located underground. The Flame Bone user apologizes to a bearded Kamunabi member for failing to complete her assignment.

When another member asks the reason for their failure, Tafuku informs about the "fluke" interference. Following that, Hiyuki tells them that they have come to find out about the plan for the Rakuzaichi. She asks whether they will go and recover the Shinuchi.

However, a bearded Kamunabi member states that they don't require Hiyuki's military expertise on that matter. Instead, they wish to bid on the Shinuchi at the Rakuzaichi auction. Since the actual owner of the Shinuchi blade is locked up, they can't take unnecessary risks.

Hiyui, Tafuku, and a Kamunabi member, as seen in the chapter (Image Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 22 also reveals that the Kamunabi cannot go to war against the Sazanami clan because the members of the clan put their lives on the line to save Rakuzaichi's tradition. As such, nobody can prevent casualties in case of a fight. Therefore, the safest way to retrieve the blade is to bid for it at the auction.

Once the blade is recovered without losing a single member's life, they can think about the next course of action. Although it was an "annoying" plan, Tafuku found merit in it.

Shiba and Chihiro infiltrate Kyora Sazanami's house

Kagurabachi chapter 22 shifts to Kyora Sazanami in a phone call with an unknown person who has four other blades. The Sazanami's head informs that he has finished the run-through of the Rakuzaichi auction and there was no problem.

He also asks the person on the other end what the actual motive of selling the Shinuchi is and then brings up the existence of the seventh Sacred Blade. The unknown caller then asks Kyora whether he can defeat someone using a Sacred Blade.

Kyora, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kyora answers that while he probably can't win against such a person, he won't let the Shinuchi go into the hands of dissidents. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 22 shows Kyora Sazanami returning to his home, where he gets greeted by his kids and other family members.

The Sazanami's chief tells them that he's off to meditate for a while. While entering his office, Kyora thinks that nobody can infiltrate the house since it's protected by a force field. However, he notices Shiba and Chihiro waiting for him at his office.

Interestingly, he doesn't flinch. Instead, when Chihiro enquires about Shinuchi's whereabouts, he activates his sorcery powers and asks the boy whether he will leave if he answers.

