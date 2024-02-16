Kagurabachi chapter 21 spoilers: Chihiro vs. Hiyuki ends while a new character is revealed

While Kagurabachi chapter 21 is set to release on February 19, 2024, at 12 am JST according to Shueisha, the spoilers and raw scans of the issue have already been leaked. According to the spoilers, the chapter delves into Chihiro vs. Hiyuki and sets up the Rakuza Ichi auction with a new character's introduction.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Hakuri reveal his tragic past, including how he was banished from his family for being an untalented sorcerer. Besides that, he learned about Chihiro's plans regarding the Rakuza Ichi auction and decided to help him.

However, at that moment, the duo faced the strongest member of Kamunabi, Hiyuki, and her accomplice, Rikuo. The Kamunabi sorcerer demonstrated her Flame Bone of the Starving weapon to dismantle Chihiro. However, Hakuri took a blow in the end for Chihiro to remind him of his true purpose.

Kagurabachi chapter 21 spoilers show Chihiro and Hiyuki face off

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 21 begins with Hakuri (still lying on the ground) reminding Chihiro Rokuhira of how he saved him. He even yells at Hiyuki and asks how she can attack someone who strives to save lives.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 21 switches to a different location, where an unknown character speaks to a sealed Katana, which is presumably the Shinuchi blade. At the same time, the previous user of the blade is shown, albeit from his back.

The chapter then returns to Hiyuki, who asks Chihiro whether or not he would hand over the Katana, since she already explained the dangerous nature of them. Moreover, she also tells him that he can't leave the area unless someone wins the fight.

Kagurabachi chapter 21 spoilers then show Hiyuki warning Chihiro that if he resists, then death will await him. She also asks him whether he ended Sojo's life, but quickly lets the question aside, and prepares to battle him.

Chihiro knows the Enchanted Blades are dangerous because he already heard it from his father, Genichi Sojo, and now Hiyuki. However, Hakuri's words begin to play in his mind. At the same time, he reminisces his father's words about saving the weak and pushing through obstacles.

After recollecting his thoughts, Chihiro prepares to combat Hiyuki in Kagurabachi chapter 21, as per the spoilers. As Hiyuki charges at him, the protagonist swiftly evades. This leads the Kamunabi sorcerer to ponder how she can get her flames close to him.

During their battle in Kagurabachi chapter 21, Hiyuki grabs Chihiro's Enchanted Blade with her hands. Rikuo feels she can steal the blade, but Chihiro quickly dashes behind her, faster than she can respond.

Chihiro then launches an attack which Hiyuki defends at the cost of a cut on her head. As a counter, she then unleashes an enormous Flame Bone attack at Chihiro, who barely dodges it. On the other hand, Rikuo analyzes the battle and begins to sense something about Chihiro and Hiyuki.

The Kamunabi sorcerer then declares that she will kill Chihiro Rokuhira, even though she is badly hurt. At that moment, Rikuo intervenes and speaks to Hiyuki. Chihiro Rokuhira pounces on that opportunity to dash towards Hakuri to grab him and escape.

Hiyuki gets confused over this before almost passing out. There's a possibility that Hakuri being knocked out was what triggered the domain to collapse. With Chihiro gone, the Kamunabi sorcerer's partner asks her what should be the next course of action.

Hiyuki tells him that since Chihiro's goal is decided (about Rakuza Ichi), they will also go there. She further mentions that it will be an eventful year. Following Chihiro vs Hiyuki's battle, Kagurabachi chapter 21 switches to a new location, where a new character, named Kyora Sazanami is introduced.

It is revealed that he possesses the sixth Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi. Kyora's left eye also has a mask-like design, similar to the one Hakuri tried to use in chapter 19. He declares that the auction will begin soon.

Kagurabachi chapter 21 then shows everyone preparing to head to Rakuru City. The chapter finally ends with a panel where a person is shown, who looks similar to Genichi Sojo.

