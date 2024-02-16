10 anime characters with dreadlocks

Anime characters with dreadlocks can often serve as a very distinct element when it comes to designs in the medium. There are a lot of characters who are usually either bold or with hair in several shapes and forms, so some of them having dreadlocks can serve to stand out from the rest of the crowd.

In that regard, there are also a lot of interesting anime characters with dreadlocks who go far and beyond just a fun design. Many of them can be compelling antagonists, heroes, masters, and a lot more, serving as a very good mix of appealing aesthetics and solid storytelling, which is always positive for the industry.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for these anime characters with dreadlocks and the series they are in. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Bleach's Kaname Tosen and nine other anime characters with dreadlocks

1. Kaname Tosen (Bleach)

One of the most popular anime characters with dreadlocks (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Kaname Tosen from Bleach is perhaps one of the first names that comes to people's minds when thinking about anime characters with dreadlocks. Author Tite Kubo has always been praised for his art and designs, with Tosen being widely regarded as one of the best in his entire career, especially when it comes to the black community of the fandom.

He was first introduced during the events of the Soul Society arc and served as a Shinigami Captain, although it was revealed at the end of the storyline that he was one of the men who betrayed the organization with Aizen. It turns out that Tosen felt that the Soul Society was corrupted and sided with Aizen because he wanted to execute his own version of justice due to trauma in the past.

2. Muhammad Avdol (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Another good example of anime characters with dreadlocks (Image via David Production).

Muhammad Avdol holds a very special place in the history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure because his little battle with Jotaro Kujo at the start of Stardust Crusaders explained what Stands are and how they work. His Stand, Magician's Red, was also the second one in the entire franchise and is also one of the most powerful because of its ability to manipulate fire.

There is also the fact that Avdol is Egyptian and his character design (with its dreadlocks and clothing) reflects that and depicts author Hirohiko Araki's evolution in his drawing style. All of that makes his character even more frustrating since Araki understood that he was too powerful and he often had to be removed or incapacitated to not affect the battles' tension.

3. Izumi Curtis (Fullmetal Alchemist)

A very unique case of anime characters with dreadlocks (Image via Bones).

Anime characters with dreadlocks are often related to black individuals but Izumi Curtis of Fullmetal Alchemist is an exception to the rule. She is not only one of the most capable alchemists in the series but also one of the most celebrated sensei in shonen anime, which says a lot considering the competition she is in.

The Elric brothers, Alphonse and Edward, reached out to her once they decided they wanted to become alchemists, and while Izumi doesn't like to take apprentices, she made an exception for them. And to even her own surprise, she grew extremely fond of them and taught them alchemy and martial arts for six months, while always being available for them.

4. Tyranno Kenzan (Yu-Gi-Oh GX)

Tyranno is not only one of the most known anime characters with dreadlocks, but he is also one of the most unique duelists in Yu-Gi-Oh! GX. Despite qualifying for the academy as a Ra Yellow, he stayed in the Slifer Red dorm because Judai/Jaden defeated him in a duel and was fascinated by the latter, eventually becoming one of his most trusted friends.

Tyranno can be entitled and hypocritical at times during the series but when push comes to shove, he can be one of the most loyal friends in Judai's group. His deck is mostly Dinosaur-types, which makes sense when looking at his character design and his interest in those creatures.

5. Ermes Costello (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

One of the most popular female anime characters with dreadlocks (Image via David Production).

Ermes was one of the best-supporting characters among the different parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and she is also one of the best anime characters with dreadlocks, with her design showing Araki's ability to push his boundaries as an artist. It also helps that Ermes is a very compelling character with her own journey throughout Stone Ocean.

She ended up in prison on purpose because she wanted to get revenge on the man who took the life of her sister, Gloria, and that led to Ermes meeting Jolyne Cujoh and joining her crusade to save Jotaro. Ermes also got the opportunity to get her revenge and close that cycle of her life.

6. Kanaria (Hunter X Hunter)

Underrated when it comes to anime characters with dreadlocks (Image via Madhouse).

Kanaria, at least designs-wise, is a very good example of variety when it comes to anime characters with dreadlocks, even if her appearances in Hunter X Hunter are only down to two arcs and her role in them is often minimal. However, she made a good enough impression that a lot of fans remember her.

She is an apprentice bulter of the Zoldyck family and is very loyal to them, especially when it comes to Killua. It was during the Zoldyck Family arc that she made her debut and challenged Gon to prove if he was really Killua's friend, which is something that showed a lot of her character.

7. Killer Bee (Naruto)

One of the most iconic anime characters with dreadlocks (Image via Studio Pierrot).

A lot of people may not think of Naruto's Killer Bee as one of those anime characters with dreadlocks because his design doesn't make his hairstyle very clear but he is actually wearing those. That is something that makes him a prime candidate for this list, considering his popularity and power in the series.

He is the Jinchuriki of the Eight-Tailed Beast and had a very good first impression when he made quick work of Sasuke Uchiha and the rest of his team without much effort. Killer Bee was also instrumental in helping Naruto and guiding him to understand his own Tailed Beast.

8. Sid Barrett (Soul Eater)

Another underrated choice (Image via Bones).

Sid Barrett's case in Soul Eater is different from a lot of other anime characters with dreadlocks because he was originally alive, which is where his most iconic design is shown, but he was later turned into a zombie. He then became a part of the Death Weapon Meister Academy and was a high-ranking meister who specialized in covert operations.

Barrett wasn't as strong as other characters in the series but he was very capable and skillful as a fighter, which was shown by him keeping up in battle with Mifune. He was also among the highest-ranking of meisters in Death Weapon Meister.

9. Cassim (Magi)

Alibaba's adoptive brother (Image via A-1 Pictures).

Cassim is a very underrated character in Magi, much like the series itself. He is the adoptive brother of Alibaba and prompts the latter to become the leader of the Fog Troupe, which is something that proves to be fundamental in the series moving forward.

Of course, one only has to look at his design and can already tell that he is one of those anime characters with dreadlocks, which makes sense considering the setting of Magi. The combination of the hardship he went through as a kid and his inferiority complex to Alibaba makes him a very unique character in the series' context.

10. Mr. 5/Gem (One Piece)

A very peculiar character in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation).

Mr. 5 is a very obvious example of having a One Piece character with a powerful Devil Fruit but perhaps being introduced too early in the story, which is something that, ironically enough, his Baroque Works boss, Crocodile, also went through. When taking into account how Mr. 5 can turn any part of his body into a bomb, that is a very powerful ability.

Of course, he is also one of those anime characters with dreadlocks and arguably one of Eiichiro Oda's most balanced designs. He is a character who gives a very strong first impression and is definitely a challenge for the majority of the Straw Hats during the events of the Little Garden arc.

Final thoughts

There are several anime characters with dreadlocks who are beloved by the fandom and who perhaps didn't make it on this list. However, this list is strictly based on the author's perception and these characters' general perception in the anime community as a whole.