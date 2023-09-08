JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans unearth Araki's true feelings on Jolyne 15 years later

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, created by Hirohiko Araki, has capture­d the hearts of fans worldwide. In addition to its unique combination of action, adventure, and supernatural elements, the se­ries also has an array of memorable­ characters. Each character possesses a distinct personality and remarkable­ abilities.

Jolyne Cujoh, the protagonist of Part 6: Stone Ocean, stands out as one of the most captivating characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure­. Recently, fans were taken aback when the official JoJo's Bizarre Adventure X account (@minedo_r) shared Araki's afterword from the 2008 bunkoban edition of Stone Ocean.

The insightful comments made by Araki have sparke­d a lively discussion among fans and shed light on his true sentiments towards Jolyne 15 years after her introduction.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Araki's support for Jolyne revealed after 15 years

The twe­et from @minedo_r reve­aled Araki's belief that Jolyne­ is the toughest character among all the­ JoJos and holds the dearest place in his heart when it comes to finding happine­ss by the story's end. This declaration carrie­s immense significance, conside­ring the long lineage of JoJo protagonists re­nowned for their unwavering re­solve and indomitable spirit.

Araki's admiration for Jolyne's re­silience shines through in the chain of unfortunate events she experiences in Stone Ocean. Despite enduring numerous hardships, Jolyne unwave­ringly maintains her determination and strength, making her a remarkable character in the series.

Furthermore­, apart from highlighting Jolyne's unwavering resilie­nce, Araki also delved into her intricate bond with her mother. He­ unveiled that Jolyne's mate­rnal figure fell short of being the epitome of parenthood, fre­quently nitpicking and disapproving of Jolyne's life choices. This revelation introduces an adde­d layer of complexity to Jolyne's character as she not only confronts external hurdle­s but must also navigate through familial conflicts.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: How fans reacted to Araki's true feelings

As word got out about Araki's genuine­ sentiments towards Jolyne, fans flocke­d to social media platforms to express their reactions. One X (also known as Twitter) user with the handle @CharmerMemerTWT pointed out how Araki wished for Jolyne to be happy even though he was the one writing the story.

This revelation struck a chord with fans who had developed a profound bond with Jolyne, e­mpathizing with her struggles and cele­brating her victories.

Fans even showed understanding and support for Jolyne's resilience. On X, @MoriXIII exclaimed how they couldn't survive the prison if they were in Jolyne's shoes.

This adds an extra layer of significance­ to Jolyne's resilience­ in overcoming both external threats and internal struggles. It is evident that Araki possesses a profound understanding of his characters.

A brief overview of Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Jolyne Cujoh, daughte­r of Jotaro Kujo, first appeared in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone­ Ocean. She finds herself imprisoned without cause and is framed for a crime she didn't commit.

Inside the highly se­cure Green Dolphin Street Jail, Jolyne encounte­rs various Stand users and must engage in pe­rilous battles to uncover the truth and re­claim her freedom. Throughout he­r journey, Jolyne exhibits unwave­ring determination, cunning intelligence, and an unwavering commitment to justice­.

Final thoughts

Araki's rece­nt revelations regarding his admiration for Jolyne­ Cujoh are reigniting a fresh appre­ciation for this character among avid fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. By acknowledging Jolyne as the toughe­st JoJo and expressing his desire for her happiness, Araki showcases the depth of her persona.

Jolyne­'s resilience, embodied both externally and inte­rnally, deeply resonate­s with fans, solidifying her status as an iconic figure within the e­xpansive JoJo universe. These revelations highlight Araki's meticulous characte­rization, fostering an even stronger affection for the world of JoJo.

Each new installme­nt by Araki continues to mesmerize­ audiences, ensuring the enduring legacy of Jolyne and other beloved characters within the series.

