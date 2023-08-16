JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Rediscovered Araki interview proves he has always been ahead of other creators

Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a cultural icon and a groundbreaking series in the world of anime and manga. It is renowned for its intricate power system and captivating storytelling. What sets it apart from other shonen and seinen series is Araki's unique approach to gender representation and character design.
Araki breaks traditional norms by creating characters that defy stereotypes, fostering inclusivity in his work. He emphasizes individuality, empowering male and female characters with depth and agency. In The JOJOLands arc, Araki introduces Dragona Joestar, possibly the first transgender character in the series. This demonstrates Araki's progressive stance as he explores themes of gender fluidity.
Araki's willingness to challenge conventions and push boundaries has propelled JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to new heights, making it a trailblazer in the realm of anime and manga. Recently, a fan rediscovered one of Araki's statements, making the fandom appreciate him even more.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the JJBA series and the ongoing JoJoLands manga.
Inclusivity in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure distinguishes itself from other seinen and shonen manga by its progressive stance on gender representation and character design. This is particularly evident in the latest installment, The JOJOLands, where Araki introduces Dragona Joestar, a character that has sparked speculation about being transgender.
Araki's manga stands out in the industry by challenging traditional gender norms. His character designs embrace a wide range of appearances, personalities, and identities that break away from societal expectations. Whether male or female, Araki's characters prioritize individuality, contributing to richer storytelling and promoting inclusivity.
It is worth noting that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure sets itself apart from other contemporary shonen series by avoiding the over-sexualization of female characters, which further showcases Araki's unique perspective.
The introduction of Dragona Joestar in the story is a significant step towards inclusivity and representation. Dragona's gender identity is portrayed in an enigmatic manner, subtly exploring themes of gender fluidity and transgender experiences.
The use of Japanese feminine pronouns and involvement in women's fashion highlight the complexity of their gender expression. Araki's depiction challenges traditional classifications, encouraging meaningful conversations about gender.
Dio Brando, the primary male antagonist in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, subverts traditional villain stereotypes. This deviation from convention showcases Araki's commitment to challenging and redefining typical character tropes. Through his innovative storytelling choices, Araki establishes JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as a work that engages with and explores gender discourse.
A fan recently discovered an interview from 2001 in which Araki discussed his unique approach to character poses. He draws inspiration from sources like Vogue Italia and, interestingly, even references women's poses for his male characters. In the interview with Comickers, Araki shared his perspective:
"I don't distinguish between men and women; I perceive them simply as human beings. For future manga series, it might be better not to make such distinctions."
This mindset likely influenced the creation of Dragona Joestar in part 9, a character that challenges traditional gender labels and embodies Araki's philosophy of pushing boundaries.
Araki's boldness in venturing into unexplored territory pushes the boundaries of gender representation in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Characters like Dragona, who may be transgender or genderfluid, promote a more nuanced understanding of gender. This showcases Araki's dedication to pushing the limits of manga and promoting inclusivity.
Final thoughts
In conclusion, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki has significantly impacted the world of anime and manga. It has redefined gender representation and character design within the medium.
Characters like Dragona showcase Araki's innovative approach and promote inclusivity and meaningful discussions. This series stands out as a trailblazer in its field. Hopefully, his reputation will continue to rise with the upcoming Steel Ball Run anime.
