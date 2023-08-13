The JOJOLands drops new key visual for Part 9 featuring Jodio in his iconic pose

The highly anticipated JOJOLands manga series released its newest key visual for Part 9, leaving fans excited. This striking artwork captures the essence of the series, showcasing the protagonist, Jodio Joestar, in an iconic JoJo pose that has become the identity of the franchise.

In the ever-evolving landscape of manga, few series have achieved the iconic status of Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The key visual not only serves as a feast for fans' eyes but also hints at the captivating narrative that awaits them within the pages of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands.

Unveiling Jodio Joestar's iconic pose from The JOJOLands manga

The latest key art for Part 9 features an image of Jodio Joestar, the protagonist, striking an easily recognizable pose that may possibly be the character's trademark. These unique poses date back to when the series first began and have come to represent the title.

The manga JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is renowned for its distinctive and extravagant stances. The poses tend to be exaggerated, flamboyant, and visually engaging. They highlight the characteristics of the characters, their facial expressions, and the special skills of their Stands.

Fans frequently recreate these stances at conventions, on social media, and in different forms of fan art. These poses serve as a visual representation of a character's identity and have power that goes beyond simple aesthetics.

Fan reactions and speculations

Fans expressed their enthusiasm following the release of the new key image. Social media platforms like Twitter are now flooded with discussions, comments, and fan theories.

Fans react (Image via Twitter)

Now that Jodio's iconic pose has been made public, fans have been drawing comparisons between the protagonist's stance and poses by famous people. Bryan Cranston, Martin Scorsese, Tom Hardy, and other celebrities have all posed in a similar way, and fans speculate it is another pop culture reference by the creator.

This cultural fusion highlights the series' extensive influence and capacity to cut across many media. It's quite likely that this stance also has a hidden significance because the anime is notorious for incorporating pop culture references into its characters and story.

Plot of the manga

Jodio Joestar as seen in JOJOLANDS manga series (Image via Shueisha/ Hirohiko Araki/ JOJOLands)

The manga series JOJOLands revolves around Jodio Joestar, a 15-year-old kid with antisocial personality disorder who lives on Oahu Island in Hawaii and aspires to be rich. He possesses a unique ability, or Stand, called November Rain, just like Weather Forecast from Part 5, which enables him to create raindrops from the surrounding moisture.

His life takes an unexpected turn when Jodio's principal, Meryl Mei Qi, pulls him into the mafia world. His experiences begin with his buddy Paco Laburantes and his older brother, Dragona Joestar.

The main emphasis of the narrative is the diamond robbery that Jodio and his crew planned to pull off against famed manga artist Rohan Kishibe. However, they came across some enigmatic lava rocks that proved to be far more valuable than they initially thought.

