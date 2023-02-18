JoJoLands introduces Araki's most interesting JoBro yet

JoJoLands chapter 1, the ninth part of author and illustrator Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, was released on Friday, February 17, 2023. With its release came the introduction of a new Joestar protagonist, this time in the form of 15-year-old Jodio Joestar.

Fans were also introduced to the latest JoBro, who is a JoBro in the most literal sense of the term thanks to Dragona Joestar, Jodio’s seemingly transgender older brother. The 18-year-old Dragona is already a fan-favorite after the first issue of JoJoLands due to his overall demeanor, Stand ability, and personality.

In fact, there’s a very strong case that Dragona is the most interesting JoBro to be introduced in the series thus far. Follow along as this article explains why the JoJoLands JoBro appears to be the most intriguing introduction thus far despite the series only being one issue in.

JoJoLands’ Dragona Joestar likely most interesting JoBro yet, thanks to his personality, inherent character development opportunities, and more

With the release of the first chapter of JoJoLands, fans finally have an idea of what the story will focus on and who the main players will be. Front and center are protagonist Jodio Joestar and his transgender brother Dragona Joestar. While also being a literal JoBro, Dragona seems set to fill the companion role that others such as Caesar Zeppeli, Noriaki Kakyoin, and more have previously filled.

Furthermore, Dragona is likely the most interesting JoBro yet due to his character’s inherent character development opportunities. Since Dragona is seemingly transgender, his backstory will likely focus on both the internal and external identity struggles that he faced as he came to know his true self.

This is further suggested by the fact that JoJoLands situates the two brothers in a crime-world setting, where prejudice and hate against LGBTQ+ communities likely run rampant. Considering the respect that Jodio and Dragona have within this organization, it’ll make for an incredibly engaging story about how the latter earned said status.

Beyond the inherent character opportunities present, Dragona seems like the perfect accomplice to the chaos Jodio is predisposed to create. While he tries to restrain his younger brother when possible, this seems to give way to joining in on the chaos once it’s clear that Jodio can’t be contained.

The first issue of JoJoLands demonstrates this, seeing Dragona plead with Jodio not to start anything with the cops who are s*xually assaulting him. However, when Jodio doesn’t listen, Dragona joins in on the action without a second thought, using his Stand’s powers on the officer who assaulted him.

There’s also the fact that Dragona instantly went from berating Jodio to burning up a cop car to joining in on the fun once he realized it meant covering their tracks. This feeding into each other’s chaotic tendencies is a truly unique relationship between JoJo and JoBro, with previous iterations typically seeking to keep each other in balance instead.

The two being related will undoubtedly make for some great tension and emotional moments as JoJoLands progresses further into its story. While JoJos and JoBros have always been blood brothers, the current pair is the first to actually be related to one another, likely taking their compassion for each other to yet-unseen heights.

This is especially exciting considering the emotion in moments such as Joseph Joestar’s discovery of Caesar Zeppeli’s death in part 2. Similarly, Josuke Higashikata’s concern for Okuyasu Nijimura in part 4 also had viewers getting teary-eyed. Even a moment as emotional as Narancia Ghirga’s death in part 5 could be surpassed by a moment of sacrifice or danger between Jodio and Dragona.

In summation

Dragona is most likely the most interesting character yet due to his own personal identity, the struggles he likely faced, and the potential emotional suspense between him and JoDio. If JoJoLands truly is set to be the franchise’s ninth and final entry, there is no better JoBro to carry the torch to the end than Dragona Joestar.

