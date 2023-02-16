JoJoLands makes a shocking splash with brand new JoJo, a post-COVID American setting, and more

The first chapter of JoJoLands, the ninth installment in Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga series, was officially released on February 16, 2023. Although the English translation has not been made available to international audiences officially or unofficially, several details from the first chapter are being discussed on online forums.

Apart from the setting, the most exciting detail from the first issue of JoJoLands was the protagonist, Jodio Joestar. While it is unconfirmed whether or not this will be the final part of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, mangaka Araki is starting off the series with a bang for what could be the final entry.

JoJoLands’ first chapter takes fans on a wild ride as they’re introduced to bad-boy protagonist Jodio Joestar

The earliest pages of the first chapter of JoJoLands introduce Jodio Joestar as the protagonist of the series. He lives on O’ahu Island of Hawaii, alongside his older brother, Dragona Joestar, and mother, Barbara Ann Joestar. The latter is the sister of Holy Joestar-Kira, and they are the daughters of Joseph Joestar and Suzy Q.

In other words, Dragona and Jodio are the maternal cousins of Yoshikage Kira, who was technically one-half of JoJoLion protagonist, Josuke “Gappy” Higashikata. His paternal heritage is not addressed in the premiere issue, but many fans suspect that the “dio” in his name may soon indicate a Brando lineage.

Aside from that, JoJoLands seems to be set in a contemporary American society. Dragona shows concern for COVID, but police officers, school students, and employees, and most of the general cast, are seen not wearing masks. The Hawaii mask mandate ended on March 25, 2022, at 2.22 pm, so it can be assumed that the series takes place sometime after this date and time.

Jodio is also revealed to be part of a drug-dealing ring, having gotten into the racket at the age of 11 by being a “gofer.” A gofer is someone involved in a drug-dealing system who typically transports cash or goods without knowing what they are. This system, or “mechanism” as Jodio calls it (which is also the first chapter’s title), is a key part of the story of how he became “filthy rich.”

Moreover, a particular scene from the manga sees Jodio explain that his and Dragona’s work and status in the racket make his mom’s life easier, with local children carrying her groceries and so on. This seems to be a reference to the classic movie Goodfellas, the 1990 film that follows the life story of American mobster Henry Hill of the Lucchese crime family. This reference further solidifies and demonstrates the life that Jodio lives.

In a way, this is similar to the life part 5 protagonist Giornio Giovanna, who lived as a member of the Passione crime family. However, whereas Giorno’s entry into the family was noble and he desired to cleanse Venice off drugs, Jodio is leaning into the lifestyle as a low-level dealer and gofer.

