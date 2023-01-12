Will Jolyne Cujoh appear in JoJoLands? Why JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are sure she will, explained

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, an important piece of information concerning the ninth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, entitled JoJoLands, was leaked on Twitter. The leaked information comes from the January issue of Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine, and includes a double-page spread preview featuring information on the upcoming series written and illustrated by Hirohiko Araki.

The full leak, originally posted to Twitter by platform user and reputable JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure leaker and news source @StickerTricker (Sticker), focuses on the plot of the series. Fans can also see its protagonist featured prominently on the right side of the spread, confirming a previous theory about who the lead character would be, based on a New Year’s artwork from Araki.

However, the latest leaked information also has fans theorizing that a certain former protagonist may be crossing universal lines to appear in the series. Follow along as this article fully explains whether Jolyne Cujoh will appear in JoJoLands.

Will Jolyne Cujoh appear in JoJoLands? The latest question from series fans, explained and answered

Will Jolyne Cujoh appear in JoJoLands?

STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ @StickerTricker

- Full Ultra Jump Preview



“This story is about a boy who, in the subtropical islands, comes into a great wealth..." JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: PART 9 - #TheJOJOLands - Full Ultra Jump Preview“This story is about a boy who, in the subtropical islands, comes into a great wealth..." JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure: PART 9 - #TheJOJOLands - Full Ultra Jump Preview “This story is about a boy who, in the subtropical islands, comes into a great wealth..." https://t.co/1dZHto23vB

As discussed above, the latest information concerning part nine of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, entitled JoJoLands, comprises a brief plot description and introduction to the part’s protagonist. While unnamed, fans at least have his confirmed facial design, previously revealed (but not confirmed to be the part’s protagonist) in Araki’s celebratory New Year’s artwork.

The preview describes the story as being "about a boy who, in the subtropical islands, comes into a great wealth.” Unfortunately, this seems to be all the description that is given. It's also vague, given that the term “subtropical island” can be used to refer to literally dozens of islands and several regions in the real world, making it hard to guess where the series will be set.

Furthermore, while past settings have been based on real-world locations and even included real-world events, there’s a chance that JoJoLands will break the mold in this part. As is evident, it’s almost impossible to narrow down the list of subtropical islands to exactly where the series will be set, based on the currently available information.

However, one of the biggest questions that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have following the leak has very little to do with the upcoming part itself. Instead, fans are zooming in on a character spotted in the double-spread preview, although it is hard to identify them clearly. Nevertheless, fans are convinced that the character in question sports features very similar to Jolyne Cujoh.

The character, whom many suspect to be Jolyne, can be seen riding in a boat in the JoJoLands preview. Present with her in the sailing vessel seems to be another character, one that is completely unidentifiable. The character suspected to be Jolyne is at least standing, making it easier to break down the general design.

A major piece of evidence fans have for believing this character to be Jolyne comes from the presence of two hair bun-like bumps on her head. Some fans also theorize that a hair tail is present in the design, but this doesn’t seem to be a belief shared by everyone in the fandom. Nevertheless, both sets of theorizers agree that these features would indicate this character to be Joylne.

JOL @Saitamagoated WAIT A MINUTE I'VE SEEN THAT STAR BEFORE ????



Jolyne reference in The JOJOLands manga??? WAIT A MINUTE I'VE SEEN THAT STAR BEFORE ????Jolyne reference in The JOJOLands manga??? https://t.co/2nYD4LW8QT

Interestingly, another piece of evidence stems from the character design of the JoJoLands protagonist themselves. Fans can see them sporting a star-shaped hair clip on the right side of their head, which looks very similar to one of Jolyne’s piercings. The piercing, seen on her stomach, appears to be roughly the same size, shape, and color of the hair clip seen on the next part’s protagonist.

While unconfirmed to be Jolyne, many fans are taking these two similarities in design as a suggestion that she may be appearing in the series. The biggest issue with this, however, is that the upcoming part takes place in a separate universe from Stone Ocean, the part in which Jolyne is the protagonist.

In summation

As a result, it seems unlikely that Jolyne Cujoh will indeed appear in JoJoLands. While certainly possible, it would require some inventive explanation to address how she crossed these interuniversal lines. However, if anyone can explain such an occurrence, it would be Araki, through the introduction of a stand, making Jolyne’s appearance a possibility, although it seems to be an improbable one at the moment.

Be sure to keep up with all JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes