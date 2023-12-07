Is Killer Bee Naruto's last Jinchūriki? Each Tailed Beast's fate, explained

The Tailed Beasts are practically a staple in Naruto and so are their Jinchūriki. As of Boruto, the Tailed Beasts are all but freed from their hosts. Since Kurama's fate was shown in Boruto, the fate of the other Tailed Beasts and their Jinchūriki has become a recurring topic of discussion among Naruto fans.

Given that the Tailed Beasts were key to Naruto's narrative, this is not a redundant question, especially considering how the series ended. Though the Tailed Beasts all went their separate ways, it is worth considering how this affected the series' world and its characters.

Disclaimer: The following article will contain spoilers for Naruto and Boruto. All opinions are solely the author's.

The fate of all of Naruto's tailed beasts as of Boruto, explained

1) Shukaku (The One-Tailed Tanuki)

The One-Tailed Shukaku was forcibly taken from Gaara during Naruto Shippuden's Kazekage Rescue Mission arc. After being freed from the Ten Tails' prison and Sasuke's Chibaku Tensei, Shukaku has been freed of Gaara and roams freely as it sees fit.

During Boruto, Shukaku continues the telepathic link and communication with Gaara and Naruto. Shukaku was even briefly sealed into a mini tea kettle as a mini version of itself during the One-Tail Escort Arc and is still active as of the Kawaki Arc, with its hatred of humanity quashed, thanks to Gaara and Naruto's efforts.

2) Matabi (The Two-Tailed Cat)

Matabi, like most of the other Jinchūriki, save for Gyūki and Kurama, was captured by the Akatsuki during Naruto Shippuden, and its host Yugito Nii was killed. Following a meeting with Naruto and Kurama, and learning its name, Matabi helped combat Madara and was likewise sealed into the Ten-Tails.

Matabi was let free after that and allowed to roam the world. Matabi, however, refused aid from humanity when Urashiki Otsutsuki arrived, fearing that it would be captured and exploited again. Though Matabi did show up with the others to pay respects as Kurama's chakra was vanishing, it's free to live life as it wants as of Boruto.

3) Isobu (The Three-Tailed Turtle)

Isobu is one of the Tailed Beasts that has multiple people tied to it who are critical to the plot. The first was Kirirgakure sealing Isobu into Rin Nohara as a Trojan horse. That failed when Rin killed herself using Kakashi Hatake to do so. Isobu's next host was Yagura the Fourth Mizukage. Unfortunately, Yagura was enslaved under Obito Uchiha's genjutsu, and when he died, Isobu roamed free.

This didn't last, as after a battle with Orochimaru's henchman Kabuto, several Anbu, and the Akatsuki, Isobu was sealed into the Demonic Statue of the Outer Path. Following the Third Shinobi World War, Isobu was said to have vanished but still reappeared to listen to Naruto's message regarding Urashiki and pay respects to Kurama.

4) Son Goku (The Four-Tailed Monkey)

Son Goku was last sealed within Roshi of Iwagakure and detested humans for exploiting its power. As was the case with the other Tailed Beasts, it was sealed when Roshi lost against Kisame, exploited by Obito as a weapon, and then freed by Naruto, following the Shinobi World War.

Son Goku proved very temperamental but ultimately respected both the Sage of Six Paths and Naruto for showing how well they worked together with their Tailed Beasts. Post-war, Son Goku is bereft of a host but still shows up for the warning about Urashiki and pays homage to Kurama.

5) Kokuo (The Five-Tails)

The quiet and reserved dolphin-horse combo that is The Five Tails was a member of the Tailed Beasts that hardly spoke at all. Per the other Tailed Beasts, Kokuo took real offense to being used as Obito's puppet and was pleased when Naruto and Kurama freed it. In turn, it aided them.

Following the war, Kokuō declared its intent to settle in the forest. With the host, Han, dead and nobody looking to tie it down, Kokuo was free to do as it pleased. This included not attending the warning meeting about Urashiki, though Kokuo returned to see Kurama off the mortal coil.

6) Saiken (The Six-Tails)

The massive slug-like Six Tails Sailken was first seen fighting off Utakata's master, following an attempt at extraction. It was later attacked and brought down by Nagato's Six Paths of Pain. It proved most vexing to fight, though after gaining freedom, it did help against Madara and Obito.

Following the war, Saiken was allowed to retire into humid and cavernous regions but still attended Kurama's death and got the warning about Urashiki. Saiken had a good relationship with its host Utakata, which is incredibly rare for a Tailed Beast and Jinchūriki to have.

7) Chomei (The Seven-Tails)

A pleasant and happy-go-lucky Tailed Beast, Chomei and Fu had the same personality and got along swimmingly. The problem was that the trauma of being used as a weapon repeatedly pushed Chomei away from humanity, following the war, especially with the death of Fu.

To that end, Chomei was the last to refuse humanity's help when Urashiki went after Shukaku, out of fear of being exploited again. Despite trusting Naruto, it skipped the Urashiki meeting and was only seen at Kurama's chakra vanishing. As of Boruto, Chomei's location is unknown and it prefers it that way.

8) Gyuki (The Eight-Tailed Ox)

One of the most volatile of the Tailed Beasts, sealed into many hosts over the years, was Gyuki. Killer B was the first person to have any success in cooperating with it, owing to the two personalities vibing and B's awesome power. Aside from Kurama and Naruto, Killer B and Gyuki didn't get absorbed initially into the Ten Tails. When Gyuki was finally caught, it used its energy to save B.

Gyuki and Killer B were reunited following the war, continuing to work together with Gyuki inside Killer B. Being attacked by Momoshiki and Kinshiki during the Versus Momoshiki/Boruto Movie arc nearly got them both killed, but thanks to some deception, they were able to survive and evade capture.

9) Kurama (The Nine-Tailed Fox)

Kurama needs no introduction to fans of the series. It has been a key part of Naruto since day one, and its character arc of being a major threat, then a lifelong friend, is a key part of this particular entry. In Boruto, Kurama's presence might have been in the background but is no less important. It's a twist where the host is still alive but the Tailed Beast is dead.

Kurama bonded with Shukaku, feared Himawari, grew affectionate towards Naruto's family, and even appeared before Kawaki and cleared some things up for him. Kurama had a deep and nostalgic conversation with Naruto about how far they both came before its death after using Baryon Mode to help kill Isshiki Otsutsuki.

10) The Ten Tails

The Ten Tails deserves an entry, given how much of an end goal it was for the Akatsuki, and how it fits into both Naruto's conclusion and Boruto's story. It is the Tailed Beast's incarnation of the God Tree and more of a mindless animal that wants to reclaim all chakra for itself as Kaguya's will drove it.

The 10 Tails' hosts included The Sage of Six Paths, Obito Uchiha, and Madara Uchiha. All three are long dead by the time most developments in Boruto unfold. While Code attempted to gather up smaller clones and incarnations of it, the true Ten-Tails was destroyed during the fight with Momoshiki as the God Tree was destroyed.

Final thoughts

The reason why all the Tailed Beasts were listed above is to give a longer answer to the question of what happened to all of them. In short, as of the current time in Boruto, Killer B is the only Jinchūriki left. The other Tailed Beasts are either free to roam or dead (Kurama and The Ten Tails).

This is as good of a fate as the Tailed Beasts were ever going to receive in the post-war era that is Boruto. All of them are now able to live a life of peace, even Killer B and Gyuki getting along a lot better than they used to.

