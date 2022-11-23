Every Otsutsuki God in Naruto, ranked according to strength

The Otsutsuki clan in Naruto had quite the time running roughshod over nearly everyone in the world since their debut. This has naturally sprung about conversations about whether or not they count as gods. Since they certainly see themselves that way, it's an interesting thought.

Though, to paraphrase the Road to El Dorado, gods demand blood because they don't bleed. Many of these so-called gods have been struck down time and again, regardless of their power. This list will encompass every Otsutsuki bearing the title of God in Naruto, ranked by their strength.

Disclaimer: The following will contain spoilers for Naruto and Boruto alike. It is likewise just the author's opinion.

The Otsutsuki "Gods" in Naruto, ranked based on strength

8) Urashiki Otsutsuki

Urashiki Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It says something that Urashiki Otsutsuki, who considers himself the "God of Time" would ultimately land on the bottom rung of the ladder. While Urashiki is a Boruto anime exclusive character, that by no means makes him weak. He was able to easily subdue Toneri (minus the Tenseigan), keep up with two Kage, and adult Sasuke.

It took the combined powers of Jiraiya, the past version of Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto to finally defeat. It also took time travel to defeat him, as well as plenty of combined attacks. It's very lucky that this Otsutsuki was defeated and isn't still lurking, otherwise the timeline would've been irrecovably damaged.

7) Toneri Otsutsuki

Toneri Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A descendant of Hamura Otsutsuki and considered the moon guardian, Toneri was not an easy customer to handle either. The power of the Tenseigan in particular was able to let him keep up with Naruto even at his strongest. Toneri was also able to split the moon in half with it, and use its power to break it into pieces and throw it at the Earth.

Long story short, he was a tough fight for Naruto. The fact that the Tenseigan shattered after a full power punch says something about Toneri's level of power, given that he felt confident he could survive a collision between Earth and moon with the full power.

6) Kinshiki Otsutsuki

Kinshiki, with one of his aces (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The guardian to Momoshiki Otsutsuki was likewise a huge threat in the Boruto era. Unlike Urashiki, however, Kinshiki was able to match Sasuke and at least four of the Kage that threatened him. His strength was also unreal, as he was able to fell a God Tree even unto the verge of death.

His real edge was his plasma-like blades that could cut through nearly anything. The reason why he's below Kaguya, however, is that he was ultimately bound and defeated by the aforementioned Four Kage. He was also sacrificed to give Momoshiki a power boost.

5) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The God of Ninja and creator of Ninshu belongs on this list beyond a shadow of a doubt. The Sage of the Six Paths in Naruto literally created many of the series' iconic elements including chakra, ninjutsu, mastering the three eye powers, and the Tailed Beasts. Sage mode can likewise be traced back to him.

Hagoromo was able to create all of these things and even impart power from beyond the grave. It was his power boost that aided in sealing Kaguya away for good. He's only below Kaguya because it took all of his and his brothers' combined strength months to put her away and his powers to contend with Kaguya in the first place.

4) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Dan’s Naruto Facts @danbito_ #DailyNarutoTrivia 390 - Kaguya Otsutsuki is based off of Princess Kaguya, the protagonist of The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Continuing the theme of Otsutsuki being named after Japanese folklore #DailyNarutoTrivia 390 - Kaguya Otsutsuki is based off of Princess Kaguya, the protagonist of The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Continuing the theme of Otsutsuki being named after Japanese folklore https://t.co/NNJHGZ2HYJ

The matriach of the Otsutsuki clan and Rabbit Goddess certainly didn't mess around in Naruto. Kaguya was able to fly and breathe in space and to perform godlike feats especially when having consumed the God Tree's fruit. She was also the bearer of Ten Tails' power, and it took months for her sons to put her away the first time.

The second time almost spelled the end of ninja civilization, and had it not been for Team 7, Obito, and Hagoromo's aid from beyond the grave? Kaguya would've won. Her multidimensional travel, powers of flight, and mastery over the elements nearly spelt Naruto and Sasuke's deaths several times over. It was fortunate the heroes sealed her away for good.

3) Momoshiki Otsutsuki

Far be it for Momoshiki to be left out, this other Otsutsuki labled a god came down to investigate Kaguya's disappearance. To put this Boruto villain into perspective, Momoshiki was able to break through Kurama's shield and capture the Seventh Hokage. While that was impressive enough, when he absorbed Kinshiki he was unmatched. He threw around the four other Kage, and was more than a match for Naruto and Sasuke at their fullest power.

The only drawback, of course, was his arrogance and need to consume chakra pills. He got blindsided by Boruto, and then Naruto and Boruto's giant Parent and Son Rasengan. Momoshiki, however, ends up this high up due to his trump card: a Kāma that he placed on Boruto. This ensured his spirit endured and that he'd be able to possess Boruto. That was countered thanks to Kawaki, but Momoshiki is still hanging around.

2) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The latest of the Otsutsuki clan to threaten Earth was betrayed eons ago by Kaguya. Throughout Naruto, Isshiki was biding his time and attempted to gain live via a hasty made vessal in a nearby monk named Jigen. For years, Jigen was possessed by Isshiki and was finally revealed in Boruto.

This Otsutsuki would probably top the list, where it not for recent revelations. For one, Isshiki was able to nearly kill Naruto and Sasuke almost easily. Nobody else, except Kaguya, could really say that. It's mentioned that, if his power had been completely unleashed? He would've erradicated the Earth. It's no surprise then that it took Kurama sacrificing himself to finally bring an end to this monster.

Like Momoshiki, however, Isshiki planted a kama in Code. Unlike Momoshiki, however, Code's kama was incomplete and Isshiki's spirit passed on.

1) Shibai Otsutsuki

As this information is relatively new, it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. It should likewise be done so considering its source. According to former Kara scientist Amado, later backed up by Momoshiki, there was an Otsutsuki who supposedly attained godhood named Shibai.

According to legend, Shibai was able to command storms with a simple wave of his hand. He was able to command lightning as angry roars. He supposedly transcended all mortal form and became a god, able to redirect all forms of harm with merely a thought. His body was later used by Amado to augment several Kara members, including Ada and Daemon.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes