The Six Paths technique in Naruto is an advanced level technique and label given to people who have mastered Ying-Yang's release. It was first introduced via Sage Mode and Pain and has since been synonymous with untold levels of power.

While Pain was a prominent user of the technique thanks to his Rinnegan, others have also used it to great effect. In fact, there are several others who could've handled it better than Pain. This list will chronicle those Naruto characters that can and cannot handle the Six Paths technique better than Pain.

Disclaimer: This ranking listicle contains spoilers for Naruto. The article purely only contains the author's opinions.

5 Naruto characters more capable of handling the Six Paths technique

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since 'Sage of Six Paths' literally has Six Paths in his name, this God of shinobi is first on the list for people who can handle the technique better than Pain. Considering he invented Sage Mode as well as plenty of other techniques, it is very clear he can handle it more than Pain.

Hagoromo had access to all three eye powers and even the black receivers that came with it. Being an Otsutsuki and creator of the Tailed Beasts also counts in his favor. He was the first to gain this technique, but certainly not the last. It proved insanely useful against Kaguya.

2) Madara Uchiha

When speaking of people who have used the technique better than Pain ever did throughout Naruto's final war arc, Madara Uchiha has to be one of them. Aside from his already impressive use of the Sharingan to wipe out leagues of ninjas, he overwhelmed the Five Kage with his Susano'o. He then used the Six Paths technique to split his Susano'o into clones. He was also able to use Chibaku Tensei better and summon meteors with it.

It got bad when he temporarily killed Naruto and Sasuke and also survived Might Guy's epic kick into the stratosphere. Becoming Ten Tails' jinchūriki also helped him. Basically, if Madara hadn't been backstabbed, he would've been much more of a problem than he already was.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha, one of the literal main characters of Naruto, has used the Six Paths technique himself. This was when his Rinnegan spawned after being healed and receiving half of Hagoromo's powers during the aforementioned final war arc of Naruto. As a user of the technique, he was able to match Madara, helping seal Kaguya and fighting Naruto at his fullest power.

As an adult, his usage of the Six Paths' techniques advanced to the point where he could use Space-Time Ninjutsu. He literally teleported between dimensions and was able to combat Otsutsuki after Kaguya himself, though not quite defeating them on his own. Honestly, it is more impressive than Pain's usage.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito came into possession of the Six Paths technique via the Rinnegan when Pain died. His usage of the Six Paths technique extended to using the Outer Path, with the Demonic Statue summons and chakra chains to restrain people. His highest accomplishment was copying and practically perfecting Pain's Six Paths.

To expand on that, Obito was able to make slaves of the reincarnated jinchūriki. He was able to give them a Sharingan and Rinnegan, which gave them predictive abilities, shared vision, and coordination. They were able to push Naruto and Killer B to their limits, which is far more than Pain was able to do.

5) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto's Sage Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Titular character Naruto Uzumaki is considered one of the strongest shinobi of his time, for a good reason. He completely eclipsed Nagato with his usage of Six Paths technique via Six Paths Sage Mode usage. His victory rate is astonishing as well, having triumphed over many who were once considered unstoppable.

Being true to his beliefs gained Naruto access to the state after the Sage of Six Paths gave him Asura's power. This definitely helped not only match Madara in his full power, but seal away Kaguya for good. He has only improved as a Hokage, not only beating Toneri Otsutsuki, but also Momoshiki and others.

5 Naruto characters who cannot handle the Six Paths technique

1) Rock Lee

Rock Lee (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Not to short sell Lee by any stretch of the imagination, but he wouldn't be able to handle the amount of power the Six Paths require. For one, despite having plenty of chakra, Lee is primarily a taijutsu user and damn good at it. The Six Paths technique also requires access to the Rinnegan, which is very rare to acquire.

That being said, Lee is already a good ninja in his own right. His taijutsu skills are off the charts and his Eight Gates technique came in a clutch a few times. Of course, he has a few drawbacks with that too, including his life being sapped. He'd not be able to handle the Six Paths, but he handed Nine Tails Chakra well when Naruto gifted him some.

2) Killer B

The Eight Tails rappin' lightning expert has shown quite a few tricks up his sleeve. He's an expert swordsman, vastly more in tune with his Tailed Beast than any other aside from Naruto himself, and also knows Yang's release. The vast chakra reserves of this character are not to be underestimated.

That being said, to accurately tap into the Six Paths technique would require the Rinnegan and access to senjutsu. Killer B hasn't exactly shown much in the way of patience to get that type of training done. Likewise, he's shown that he can be powerful and useful without the advanced level technique.

3) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Neji considered himself the pride of the Hyuga Clan, and was majorly stubborn and arrogant in the first half of Naruto. This arrogance was backed up by a certain mastery over the Byakugan and Gentle Fist techniques, but he was trounced by Naruto Uzumaki.

Despite having the mental capacity and diligence to possibly gain the Six Paths technique, Neji was more of a close-range fighter and determined to prove himself his own way. He more than did so when he defeated a member of the Sound Four but he'd probably have difficulty with the strain the Six Paths technique requires.

4) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi was quite a character with his own advanced techniques and upgraded Mangekyō Sharingan throughout the series. He certainly proved he could handle himself against Kakashi, Jiraiya, and Sasuke multiple times. So, given all that and how much trouble Sasuke had defeating him during their fatal final battle, why couldn't he handle the Six Paths?

Well, Itachi was more of a precision-type fighter than anyone else. He preferred illusions and more than a few other techniques, rather than godly powers. Not to mention but he was also dying from a terminal illness. His plans never reached godly ambitions either, as he loved Sasuke too much to really try sacrificing that for power.

5) Konohamaru Sarutobi

Konohamaru Sarutobi has a lot of potential, and still has yet to truly peak as a ninja even in Boruto. While his skills have improved throughout Naruto, including being able to defeat Pain's Naraka Path with a Rasengan, Konohamaru still has quite a way to go before he's fully tussling with Otsutsuki and others. This includes not getting the Six Paths technique.

Konohamaru has immensely useful skills in fire, lightning, wind, and even sealing jutsu and releases. He is Boruto's first sensei for a good reason in the sequel series and even triumphed against the Seventh Hokage in one of the OVAs. Despite having an immense pool of chakra, Konohamaru is still not at the level of the latter or others that use the technique.

