Naruto: 10 Akatsuki members ranked based on design

Naruto's Akatsuki were a terrifying group of rogue ninja. Made up of primarily 10 members, each of them had distinct and unique fighting styles and incredible jutsu that made them formidable opponents. They were led by Pain, another powerful shinobi who had gone rogue. The Akatsuki aimed to extract the Tailed Beasts from their Vessels and collect them for their grand plan of world domination.

But in this article, rather than discussing power or jutsu, the focus will shift to their character designs and rank them. The Akatsuki were identified given their all Black Robes, iconic Red Cloud design and rings (signifying each one's membership and possessing a role in sealing the tailed beasts into the Demonic Statue of the Outer Path).

Their attire set them apart since it was distinct throughout the series and no other village or nation's garments bore any similarity. Black color stands for mystery, power and sophistication. In contrast, it also evokes emotions like such as sadness and anger. This can be symbolic of the fact that each of them had a dark past which forced them down this route.

Akatsuki members ranked on the basis of design

1)Yahiko/Deva Path

Yahiko as the Deva Path (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Leader of the Akatsuki, the Six Paths of Pain were controlled from the shadows by Nagato. He possessed the legendary Rinnegan and used his powers to control siz different bodies which stood as the Six Paths of Pain. One of them was his deceased friend, Yahiko aka the Deva Path.

The Deva Path was by far the best design of the Six Paths and probably even the Akatsuki. The Rinnegan and the chakra rods added well to Yahiko's look to give him a truly fearsome appearance.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When looking at Itachi Uchiha, the word "complex" comes to mind. On the run from the Leaf, the rogue Uchiha murdered his entire clan and joined the Akatsuki. During his time with them, he mostly kept to himself and only ever became somewhat friendly with Kisame, his partner.

Itachi in Akatsuki robes with the signature black color and the red cloud was iconic. Paired up with the Sharingan, Itachi does not look like someone who's bad side anyone would want to get on.

3) Konan

Konan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konan completed the three man squad way back in the series when Yahiko was alive and Nagato was not Pain. Quiet and reserved herself, she was a Paper Ninjutsu user and a powerful one at that. Under Jiraiya and alongside her teammates, she grew to be a strong kunoichi who faced any kind of danger head-on.

Konan's orange eyes and purple hair color give a distinct look, different from any Naruto character seen through the series. Serving as Pain's right hand in the Akatsuki, she was mostly with Nagato protecting his frail body as he controlled Pain.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha was the mastermind behind the Akatsuki. The group started out as a resistance against the tyranny and oppression that their village Amegakure faced during the Third Great Shinobi War. However, after Yahiko's death, Obito influenced Nagato and it turned into a criminal organization.

Initially posing as the air-headed Tobi, Obito revealed himself just before the Fourth Great Shinobi War. The Rinne-Sharingan shaped mask was a signature item of his along with the Gunbai.

5) Sasori

Sasori out of his puppet Hiruko (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasori of the Hidden Sand was labelled a missing nin. After commiting henious crimes, he went into hiding and joined the Akatsuki. He mostly stayed inside his puppet, Hiruko, which provided him with shelter and defense. In the fight against Sakura and Lady Chiyo, he revealed what he actually looked like.

He was a dashing young man with red hair and brown eyes. Despite appearances, he was extremely cunning and ruthless, making puppets of even living bodies to add to his collection and for experimentation.

6) Kakuzu

Kakuzu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Partner to Hidan, Kakuzu was an odd character. Working solely for money, Kakuzu accepted missions just for the return he would receive. Shunned by his village for a failed task, he escaped prison, killed the village elders, stole their hearts and fled with a forbidden jutsu. Later, he began killing and taking the hearts of shinobi to extend his own lifespan and arsenal.

On the surface, he was a individual with a fairly muscled body. But at full power, his five other hearts reveal themselves and a dark mass composed of thick, grey tendrils woven throughout his flesh.

7) Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame Hoshigaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kisame Hoshigaki was one of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist. Termed as the Tailless Tailed Beast, he was partnered with Itachi. A tragic past similar to Itachi's, Kisame felt that he had no place in the world. However, it was Itachi's words later on that helped him realise he was not going to die a meaningless death.

Kisame has a shark-like appearance, complete with pale, green skin and spiky hair, styled like a shark fin. His character was interesting as he was again disitnct and different from all the other characters.

8) Deidara

Deidara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another odd character, Deidara was obsessed with creating art. But there was a twist - the clay he used was combined with Earth and Lightning Release to create explosive clay. Reluctant at first, he joined the Akatsuki after losing in battle to Itachi. Since then, he harboured a hate for the Uchiha and his Sharingan.

Deidara's design is a simple one, having blue eyes and long golden blond hair which he wore drawn into a half ponytail. The bang covering his left eye hid eye scope which he would use as a long-range battle option. A strange feature of his was mouths on both his palms and the the left side of his chest.

9) Hidan

Hidan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Probably the least liked character in the Akatsuki, Hidan was nothing but pure evil. A follower of Jashin, he killed people in the same of sacrifice for his God. His method of killing them was unique. Injesting a drop of their blood, he would draw a symbol on the ground and physically harm himself till his victim gave in. Being immortal, he could survive grave injuries.

When his ritual was complete, his appearance would change to that of a Grim Reaper with black skin and white bone-like markings. Truly an odd and unnerving design who in his normal form looks pretty much like any other shinobi.

10) Zetsu

Zetsu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Zetsu was the physical manifestation of Kaguya's will while White Zetsu was one of Kaguya's first vicitms (of the Infinite Tsukuyomi). The two joined to form the Zetsu we see in the Akatsuki. Pulling the strings all along, Zetsu was the true mastermind working towards Kaguya's return. Everything it did was carried out with the intention to revive the Goddess of Chakra.

Zetsu had a very simple design. Combining the two, one side was black and the other white. As seen by the large trap on its head, Zetsu was capable of using Wood Style credit to Hashirama's DNA being added to White Zetsu.

Final Thoughts

The Akatsuki were a group feared and known throughout the land. Operating from within the shadows, their leader instructed them to capture the Tailed Beasts to offer up to the Gedo Statue. As such, they were divided into groups of two to increase efficiency and speed.

They were paired such that the two members of the duo were alike in certain aspects, like Hidan and Kakuzu, which made them more formidable. Working together, they were able to capture a majority of the Tailed Beasts with ease, displaying just how fearsome they were.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes