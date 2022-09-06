Naruto: How did Sasori Join the Akatsuki? Puppet Master's backstory, explained

Famed for his ability to use puppets in combat, Sasori is one of the most popular characters in the Naruto series. At an early age, he showed a lot of progress in his ability to control puppets. This was his obsession after his parents were killed by Sakumo Hatake, Kakashi’s father, during a battle.

Later, during the Third Great Shinobi World War, every village came to know of Sasori’s abilities. He was able to kill shinobis easily, leaving blood-stained sand every time he fought, and hence, he was called Sasori of the Red Sand. What fans want to know is how this shinobi joined the Akatsuki.

Usually, members of the Akatsuki, apart from the founding members, were recruited or approached by an existing member. So, how did Sasori join the clan, and was there any specific reason behind this decision? Let’s examine the possible explanations that the Naruto series has provided.

Naruto: Exploring Sasori’s backstory to understand how he joined the Akatsuki

In Naruto, there are a ton of concepts and subplots that have not been explored. Similarly, both the manga and the anime did not provide any information on how Sasori joined the Akatsuki.

About 20 years before Sasori was introduced in the series, he became a rogue ninja and left the Village Hidden In the Sand. By the time he left the village, he had turned his entire body into a puppet, except for the core of his body, which was the only human thing in him.

As per some theories, at some point, Sasori, after leaving the village, must have heard about Akatsuki and would have approached one of the existing members. Since he managed to kill the Third Kazekage, the Akatsuki must have realized Sasori’s strength and offered him a place in the organization.

There is also a popular 2014 video game, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution, which might provide some insight into Sasori’s backstory. The game has three short playable sections called the Ninja Escapades. It also included original anime footage animated by Studio Pierrot, and Masashi Kishimoto supervised the creation of the three stories that fall under Ninja Escapades.

In the OVA, Sasori was leaving the village and had already turned the Third Kazekage into one of his puppets. He was intercepted by Konan, one of the members of the Akatsuki. She offered him a spot in the organization, which he initially refused.

However, Konan challenged him to a duel during that Naruto OVA and said he would have to join the organization if he lost the fight. Sasori wanted to make Konan one of her puppets and, therefore, agreed to the fight. Unfortunately, Sasori lost to Konan and agreed to join the Akatsuki.

Naruto fans have been debating whether that content is canon or not. While the debate continues to this day, this is the only explanation the series has provided.

