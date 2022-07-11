Naruto's worst nightmare is literally Himawari and Boruto proves it

Himawari is one of the most adorable characters in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series. She is the Seventh Hokage’s daughter and has shown flashes of brilliance despite her young age. Throughout the series, she has exhibited a plethora of potential as a shinobi and has proved she is quite capable of utilizing that potential through hard work and effort, with age not being the determiner of her strength.

Since the series' inception, the entire fandom has made numerous jokes about Himawari being the only person capable of scaring Naruto. Let’s take a look at the Naruto-Himawari dynamic and figure out why the Seventh Hokage is scared of his daughter in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto: Why is the Seventh Hokage scared of Himawari?

Those who have watched the previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will understand why one of the strongest shinobis of all time is scared of his own daughter. Himawari is a child who is quite sweet, but anyone who annoys her is subjected to dire consequences. In one of the previous episodes of the series, Boruto and Himawari had a petty squabble because the latter wanted to bring her doll, but her brother did not encourage this because he would be the one carrying it later, once she became tired.

Unfortunately, when the two were tugging on the doll, it was ripped into pieces, which led to Himawari awakening her Byakugan. She chased her brother and wanted to punch him. When Naruto intervened, he ended up being the victim of Himawari’s punches. Even Kurama was able to feel that because it was no ordinary punch. Himawari was able to use the Gentle Fist and this shocked Naruto quite a bit. This scared her brother too, since Himawari packed some serious force in that punch.

In another episode, Himawari was able to win a lottery that granted her a free vacation to hot springs. Her father promised to take a few days off to spend some time with her. However, work wouldn’t allow him to do so. As he was thinking of apologizing to his daughter, one scary thought clouded his mind. He couldn’t stop thinking about the time her doll was torn and Naruto intervened at the wrong time. While he was talking to Shikamaru, he remembered the time he was hit in the chakra spots, and the thought of that truly terrified him.

A fan of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series made an interesting observation regarding the women in the Uzumaki household. The women in that house are loved and cherished by the entire fanbase. If anyone decides to meddle with them, under any situation, they will undoubtedly face the wrath of the fans. Naruto may have defeated Kaguya Otsutsuki with the help of his comrades, but he is terrified of Hinata and Himawari. This is an intriguing dynamic shared by the family members, and fans adore it.

