Does Kaname Tosen return in Bleach TYBW part 2? Explained

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 4 saw Gotei 13 Squad 7 Captain Sajin Komamura fight Sternritter 'E' Bambietta Basterbine. After the fight, fans saw a glimpse of former Gotei 13 Squad 9 Captain Kaname Tosen through Sajin Komamura's memories. Given that all the Gotei 13 Captains are on the battlefield to fight the Sternritters, will Tosen also make an appearance as well?

As fans would know Kaname Tosen passed away during the Arrancar Downfall arc in episode 291 of the original Bleach anime. Thus, his return in Bleach TYBW part 2 is next to possible.

However, considering the number of original anime scenes in the new Bleach anime, can fans expect to see more of Tosen in the upcoming episodes of the anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Bleach TYBW Part 2: Can fans expect Kaname Tosen to return?

Kaname Tosen as seen in the Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As mentioned above, former Gotei 13 Squad 9 Captain Kaname Tosen passed away in the original Bleach anime. Hence, as cross-checked with the manga, the character will not be appearing again in the series. Thus, Kaname Tosen will also not be appearing in Bleach TYBW Part 2.

However, considering that Bleach TYBW anime has been announced to have several anime-original scenes, fans believe that there remains a slight possibility that Kaname Tosen would return to the series.

Sajin Komamura and Shuhei Hisagi as seen in the Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As observed in the anime till now, the anime-original scenes complement the canon scenes from the manga. Considering how Tosen's friend Sajin Komamura has already transformed into a wolf, the chances of him having much screen time seem low, hence the chances of Tosen getting any screen time seem slim to none.

The only other way fans can expect Tosen to get some screentime is if Aizen Sosuke's scenes trigger any flashback, featuring the former Gotei 13 Captain. However, Aizen himself only appears in the manga next in chapter 616.

Given that the latest episode of the anime was adapted till chapter 559 of the manga, chapter 616 is still too far. Hence, the anime episode adapting the chapter featuring Aizen's return is bound not to get included in Bleach TYBW part 2.

Therefore, Kaname Tosen will certainly not be returning to Bleach TYBW Part 2.

How did Kaname Tosen die in Bleach?

Kaname Tosen as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaname Tosen died while fighting against Sajin Komamura. Just as Tosen was about to kill Komamura, Tosen's former Lieutenant Shuhei Hisagi stabbed his head from his back. With that Kaname Tosen was defeated.

As Tosen got defeated, he was finally able to think back to his past and his relationships with Komamura and Hisagi. He started to discuss the same with his former Gotei 13 Shinigami. Given that Tosen at the time had Hollow powers, he could see using his eyes.

Using those, he tried to get a good look at Hisagi and Komamura. Just then Tosen's body blew up, splattering blood all over the Shinigami.

Immediately upon witnessing Tosen's death, Komamura focused on Sosuke Aizen for causing such an incident.

