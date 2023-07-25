10 strongest Kido experts in Bleach, ranked

Bleach, like most shonen anime franchises, has its own battle system based around spiritual pressure, which is not very different from how Dragon Ball uses Ki or how Hunter X Hunter uses Nen. In that regard, this series also has Kido, which is an ability that is only available to Soul Reapers.

Kido in Bleach is a type of magic that Soul Reapers are taught and develop throughout their careers and is divided into three types. There is Bakudo, which is used to immobilize, Kaido, which is used for healing, and then there is Hado, which is focused on attack. And here are, ranked, the ten best Kido users in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach series.

Aizen and the other 9 best Kido users in Bleach, ranked

10. Isshin Kurosaki

There is something worth taking into account about the best Kido users: they are mostly Captains or former Captains of the Gotei 13, the elite of the Soul Reapers, and/or are experts on at least one type of Kido.

In this regard, Isshin Kurosaki, the father of protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki, is both.

Isshin is the former Captain of the Squad 10 and he is mostly focused on using his Kido defensively. Other people have described his talent for Kido, but he mostly enchants objects to protect others from Hollows. In this regard, Isshin is shown to be a clear example of a support Kido user in Bleach.

9. Byakuya Kuchiki

The head of the Kuchiki clan, Captain of Squad 6, older brother of Rukia, and Ichigo's main rival in the Soul Society arc, Byakuya is one of the most complete Soul Reapers out there. His mastery of Kido is a very good example because of how much he can use them and the way they hurt the enemy.

Byakuya has been shown across the story using several low-level Kido spells to hurt the enemy, and while they are not of the highest quality, the way he implements them can affect his opponent as he is being hit by them in succession.

This highlights Byakuya's tenacity and capacity to manipulate Kido to give him an edge in battle.

8. Retsu Unohana

Retsu Unohana doesn't get a lot of moments to shine in the series, which is a shame. She is one of the most seasoned Captains in the Gotei 13 and the leader of Squad 4, with her battle against Zaraki Kenpachi in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc showing her abilities as a warrior. However, it's a Kido where she has become an expert.

Since Squad 4 is the Medical Division in Bleach's Soul Society, Unohana is, of course, an expert and an absolute master at Kaido, which, as mentioned earlier, is meant for healing. She can also execute Bakudo without reciting any incantations, which shows her mastery of this type of Kido as well.

7. Kaname Tosen

Kaname Tosen was the Captain of Squad 9 but ended up betraying the Soul Society and siding with Aizen as he wanted to get his eyesight back. From Aizen's perspective, there were several reasons to get Tosen on his side and one of them was his mastery of Kido.

While it is shown in the series that Tosen is a very capable swordsman, it's in Kido where he is at his strongest.

His vaporizing spells, his ability to create portals, and also the capacity to communicate with several people at the same time made him a major asset for Aizen during the vast majority of Bleach, thus making him one of the strongest Kido users in the series.

6. Hachigen Ushoda

Before Hachigen was one of the members of the Gotei 13 that were Vizored by Aizen and exiled from Soul Society, he was the leader of the Kido Corps, which, as the same suggests, is the division specialized in Kido spells.

That alone should say how strong Hachigen is in this particular area.

Considering that this was a man that defeated the second Espada, Baraggan Louisenbairn, with Kido alone, highlights his mastery of it.

During his years in exile, he also managed to create his own series of spells, including Regression and Time-Space Barriers, making him one of the biggest Kido masters in Bleach.

5. Tessai Tsukabishi

Bleach is a series with a lot of characters that are not what they appear to be and Tessai Tsukabishi is one of the best examples of that. He is Urahara's friend and ally during most of the series, having a very minor role during several arcs, but he is also the former Captain of the Kido Corps so that alone highlights his level of skills with that magic.

Tessai can cast the vast majority of high-level spells in this series without any incantations, which goes to show the level of mastery that he has.

It is also worth pointing out that his power has been restrained since leaving Soul Society with Urahara, so this only serves to stress how capable Tessai is with Kido.

4. Kisuke Urahara

If a character's Kido use is receiving praise from a guy like Aizen, there is a very good chance that that guy is good at that. And that is exactly the case with Kisuke Uharara, one of the most mysterious characters in the Bleach franchise and also one of the strongest ever Captains of the Gotei 13.

Something that was shown rather late in the Bleach series was the fact that Urahara is a master at Kido, which is shown during his confrontation with Aizen at the end of the Arrancar saga.

Even Aizen goes as far as saying that he would have lost to Urahara's Kido if it wasn't for the fact he had the Hogyoku at the time.

3. Shigekuni Yamamoto

Bleach is a series with a lot of characters that command a strong presence whenever they are on screen but Yamamoto is the star of the game when it comes to that.

While his expertise in hand-to-hand combat and swordsmanship has been highlighted a lot more often in the series, the supreme commander of the Gotei 13 is also an expert in Kido use.

Yamamoto has a wide variety of spells he created for many different situations, he can make several barriers to protect a lot of people, and he can use the three types of Kido without the need of saying words, which is a sign of total mastery of those techniques.

While it is not his strongest weapon in his arsenal, Yamamoto is still one of the strongest Kido users in Bleach.

2. Aizen Sosuke

Aizen is one of the main antagonists and one of the most powerful characters in Bleach. While a lot of people have mentioned that his shikai, which allows him to hypnotize people, is his most powerful weapon and that is a very valid statement, his mastery of Kido needs to be considered as well.

Like all high-level Kido users, Aizen can make spells without having to do incantantions and an example of his power was when he destroyed Captain Komamura with Hado #90 at just #33 of its power.

He is also capable of blocking high-level Hado with ease and, by the end of the series, can cast some of the strongest attacking spells.

1. Ichibe Hyosube

Ichibe is introduced later in Bleach during the Thousand-Year Blood War arc and he is presented as the leader of the Zero Division, already being one of the most powerful Soul Reapers in history. However, he is also the strongest Kido user in the history of the series.

The core of Ichibe's abilities is centered around name manipulation. He can cast any Kido spell at full power just by saying its name, which is one of the most powerful abilities in the entirety of Bleach.

By the same token, he can also nullify any Kido spell, making him an absolute nightmare to battle against when it comes to this particular area.

Final thoughts

Bleach has a series with a lot of interesting ideas and concepts which author Tite Kubo has shown in many fun ways. Kido is a very fun support battle system and there are several characters, as shown on this list, that have managed to get the most out of it in many different circumstances.

