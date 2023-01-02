Bleach TYBW: 5 characters who can beat Isshin Kurosaki (and 5 who stand no chance)

Isshin Kurosaki made his first appearance in the Bleach series as a regular doctor who owns his own clinic in Karakura town. He is a total goof and committed family man who appears to be clueless about his son's adventures. However, it was later revealed that he had been a Shinigami even before Ichigo was born. Isshin actually held the positions of both head of the branch of the Shiba Clan and former Captain of the 10th Division.

Isshin possesses massive amounts of spiritual pressure, immense power, and a highly developed sense of observation that closely studies the opponent. He is also a skilled swordsman, and his Zanpakuto, Engetsu, has a few unique characteristics of its own.

The most intriguing ability demonstrated thus far is the Blood Flame technique, in which he sprays blood upon his sword, producing massive amounts of flames with which he can do significant damage to his opponent.

Despite being a significant supporting figure, we do not know the full scope of Isshin's abilities. For that matter, we have not even seen his Bankai. But we do know that he struggles to keep his Zanpakuto in the second stage, especially when he is wounded. However, based on his previous status as Captain, we can make some safe guesses about where he stands as a warrior.

Isshin cannot win a fight against the following five characters from Bleach

1) Genryusai Yamamoto

Yamamoto, former Captain Commander of the Gotei 13, unquestionably wields the most destructive Zanpakuto in Bleach. His Shikai can turn anything into ash, while his Bankai, Zanka no Tachi, is as hot as the core of the sun and can obliterate anything in its path.

If his Zanpakuto stays in Bankai for an extended length of time, Soul Society will be destroyed. The old man Yamamoto is undeniably a complete warrior who employs both raw force and mental tactics to weaken his enemies.

Yhwach, however, sees a weakened Yamamoto who has experienced peace for far too long in the Bleach TYBW storyline. It is accurate since prime Yamamoto did not even have to unleash his Bankai to slaughter thousands of Quincies and vanquish Yhwach in a manner that took him nearly a thousand years to recover from.

2) Yhwach

Yhwach, father of the Quincy, son of the Soul King, and leader of the Wandenreich, is without a doubt one of the most formidable antagonists to emerge in Bleach. Apart from typical Quincy abilities like Blut Vene, he also possesses several special powers. He can, for example, drain the powers of other Quincies, consume other beings, absorb Reiatsu from his surroundings, and see and alter the future.

However, after absorbing the Soul King and his right hand, he grew even more powerful, gaining additional powers, such as Matter Transmutation, Barrier Generation, and so on. It required both the Quincy and the Shinigami's combined might to bring him down and install his sealed dead body as the next Soul King.

3) Ichibei Hyosube

Ichibei, one of the most creative combatants in Bleach, excels in using abstractions to his advantage. He is the head of the Zero division, whose duty it is to defend the Soul King. Zanpakuto, Bankai, and Shikai are just a few of the things that he is responsible for giving names to in Soul Society.

He also has authority over the concept of black, which means he has influence over anything that is black. He can delete the name and power of anything by spraying blank ink with his Shikai. With his Shinuchi, he manipulates the characteristics of his target using white ink. As a result, he was able to turn the great Quincy King Yhwach into an ant during their epic duel.

4) Ichigo Kurosaki

Despite being Ichigo's father, Isshin is no match for the powerhouse that is his son. Ichigo is undoubtedly a formidable opponent due to the powers he has inherited from the Quincy, Shinigami, and Hollow.

His powers continue to increase as his foes get stronger, as evidenced by the fact that he did not even need to find his real Zanpakuto for the majority of his time as a substitute Shinigami. It is no surprise that he became Captain of the 15th Squad at such a young age.

5) Sosuke Aizen

Aizen will be regarded as one of the most iconic Bleach villains, with the perfect combination of wit, attractiveness, and malicious intentions. He holds Kyoka Suigetsu, an exceptionally dangerous Zanpakuto that allows him to manipulate the enemy's sensory perception. He was able to confuse Yhwach's senses while being imprisoned and immobile.

Later, he joined the Shinigami in their fight against the Quincy Father. So, while Isshin may have prevailed upon an exhausted Aizen during the Fake Karakura Town Arc, he is no longer at the same level, especially since Aizen merged with Hogyoku.

The following five Bleach characters do not stand a chance against Isshin

1) Gin Ichimaru

Gin, the former captain of the Gotei 13's 3rd Division, is a crafty fighter who has perfected the usage of his Zanpakuto. His Shikai has a unique capacity to extend at lightning speed and over miles of distance. He can hit multiple targets at once if he plans carefully.

Furthermore, his sword may retract in the blink of an eye, startling an opponent who might not expect a close-quarter strike. However, Gin prefers to fight from a distance, whereas Isshin prefers to close the distance and rely on his physical might to win.

2) Ikkaku Madarame

Ikkaku is an expert in swords, and combines a brutal combat technique with elegant touches that throw his opponents off-balance. His Shikai reflects his fighting style as well, because it looks like a long spear at first glance, yet it splits into multiple removable bits that can deceive opponents. His Bankai, on the other hand, does little more than provide a customary power boost.

It is, as Ikkaku admits, a lazy Bankai that takes a long time to awaken, which is a huge drawback. While he should not be underestimated because, even with his Bankai destroyed, Ikkaku resorted to a fist battle and defeated the Fullbringer, Moe, his strength does not match that of Isshin.

3) Soi Fon

Soi Fon, the commander-in-chief of Onmitsukido and captain of Gotei 13's 2nd Division, depends heavily on her speed during a fight. She is, after all, a specialist in Shunpo, which is a defensive combat method that allows the fighter to move as quickly as possible.

She is also proficient in hand-to-hand combat methods such as Shunko, although her attacking capabilities are limited. Unfortunately, her Bankai, which resembles and functions like a huge missile launcher, has significant drawbacks in that it is difficult to hit on target due to excessive recoil and the user may end up injured.

4) Tetsuzaemon Iba

Iba, the captain of Gotei 13's 7th Division, is a powerful and highly competent swordsman who relishes fighting. He has received training in a variety of combat styles such as Shunpo, Kido, Hakuda, and others.

His Bankai has not yet been released. Due to his lack of notable accomplishments, it can be reasonably believed that an above-average captain such as Isshin, even while weak, can easily outmaneuver Iba in combat.

5) Izuru Kira

Izuru is the second-in-command of Squad 3 in Bleach's Soul Society. He carries a Zanpakuto that, in Shikai form, has the unique ability to double the weight of everything it hits.

Izuru may continually keep increasing the weight of either his opponent or their weapons until they become ineffective. While a battle between Isshin and him would be exciting as Izuru would have to be very strategic, Isshin is unlikely to lose.

