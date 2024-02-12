Kagurabachi chapter 21: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

According to Shueisha's MangaPlus, Kagurabachi chapter 21 will be published in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #12 on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, global manga enthusiasts can read the chapter on February 18 on Shueisha-affiliated online platforms, due to the differences in time zones.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi explored Hakuri's connection with the Sazanami family. He revealed that he was banished from his family for not being a talented sorcerer. Moreover, he resented the Rakuzaichi auction and wanted to end it.

Since his and Chihiro's goals aligned, he decided to help the protagonist. Besides, the chapter saw Chihiro face Hiyuki from Kamunabi. During the battle, Hakuri intervened and took a blow from Hiyuki's Flame Bone of the Starving to help Chihiro.

Kagurabachi chapter 21 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As per the Shueisha-affiliated online platform, MangaPlus, Kagurabachi chapter 21 is slated to release on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to varying time zones, the chapter will be available to most fans outside Japan on February 18, 2024.

The release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 21, according to their corresponding time zones, are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 18 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 18 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 18 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 18 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 18 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, February 18 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, February 19 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 19 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi Chapter 21

Chihiro Rokuhira in Kagurabachi lead cover (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can digitally read Kagurabachi chapter 21 on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus app, Viz Media's official website, and Shonen Jump+ App.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are available on these platforms for free. Fans would need to purchase a subscription to read the rest of the chapters of this manga.

Kagurabachi chapter 20 recap

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi chapter 20, titled The Kamunabi's Weapon, kicked off with Hakuri explaining his family background to Chihiro. He revealed that every member of the Sazanami family goes through rigorous training to uphold and protect the Rakuzaichi auction.

Since he lacked the talent as a sorcerer, his family disowned him. Hakuri also revealed that while he was indifferent to the Rakuzaichi auction, later on, he realized the festival's cruel aspects and thus he decided to end it.

After learning about Chihiro's plan to steal the Shinuchi blade (which was the prized feature for the upcoming Rakuzaichi auction), Hakuri felt that this act could end the auction.

Hiyuki, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At that moment, Chihiro received a phone call from Shiba, who informed him about the Kamunabi members pursuing him. Following that, the elevator door opened and Chihiro faced Hiyuki from Kamunabi.

With the help of another Kamunabi sorcerer, Rikuo, Hiyuki equipped the Flame Bone of the Starving.

She ordered Rokuhira to hand over his Enchanted Blade, but the latter didn't listen. This led Hiyuki to charge at Chihiro, who didn't want to hurt the Kamunabis. However, the Flame Bone user turned a deaf ear to Chihiro's words.

Chihiro vs Hiyuki in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

While engaged in battle, Hiyuki reminded Chihiro of Kazane's group's fate and mentioned that holding the Enchanted Blades would only bring further misfortune. According to her, those blades should only be controlled by the Kamunabi because they think about the welfare of the nation.

Hearing Hiyuki's words momentarily caught Chihiro off-guard and he remembered Sojo's face. At that moment, Hakuri intervened and took a direct blow of the Flame Bone user's punch.

Lying on the ground, the sorcerer shouted at Chihiro saying that while he had no idea who should be the perfect candidate to hold the Enchanted Blade, he knew perfectly that it was Chihiro who saved him.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 21

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in chapter 18 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 21 will likely continue with Chihiro vs Hiyuki. With Hakuri reminding Chihiro of his actual purpose, the Enten user will most likely battle Hiyuki with his full strength.

While this is only a speculation at this point, there's a possibility that Hiyuki might side with Chihiro. If she doesn't, then it may become trouble for Chihiro, with him being under the constant radar of the Kamunabi.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.