Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 teases original interaction between Goku and Gohan

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. However, before the manga's release, the franchise's official website released a small teaser for the upcoming chapter's preview. The teaser hinted at a new interaction between Goku and his son Gohan.

The manga's previous chapter saw Carmine trying to take down Gohan with help from Goten and Trunks. However, Gohan managed to instantly scare away Carmine with his Beast form. This happened to alert Goku about Gohan's high ki, helping him locate his son using his Instant Transmission.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 preview teaser hints at Goku complimenting Gohan

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. However, as fans know, one week before the manga chapter gets released, the franchise's official website releases a preview for the chapter in the form of rough drafts. This gives fans an idea about what they can expect in the upcoming manga chapter.

But this time, prior to the preview's release, the series' official website released a teaser for the preview. The teaser featured Son Goku as he could be seen complimenting his son Gohan's energy.

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Shueisha)

This is what Goku said (translated from Japanese to English by Google):

"Hey Gohan! That feeling just now was amazing"

As seen in the previous chapter, Goku returned to Earth after feeling Gohan's presence due to his Beast form. While Gohan had unlocked the transformation some time ago against Cell Max, Goku did not sense it then because he was fighting Vegeta at the time.

Thus, this was the first time that Goku sensed Beast Gohan's ki. Thus, he was amazed by it and immediately used his Instant Transmission to return to Earth. Considering the teaser, the manga might resume from the event and see Goku complimenting Gohan.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 preview is set to be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 10 AM JST.

What to expect from Dragon Ball Super chapter 102?

Gohan as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 102 may see Goku complimenting Gohan over his newly obtained transformation. With that, fans can expect Goku to ask Gohan to show him his new form and its limits. Therefore, fans can expect a small sparring session between the father and son.

Additionally, fans can expect to see Goku have some valuable interactions with Goten, Trunks, Piccolo, and his wife Chichi.