7th Time Loop anime episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 7 will be broadcast on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other Japanese networks, according to the anime's official website. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available with English subtitles for international fans on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The previous episode of the 7th Time Loop anime greatly contributed to developing Theodore Auguste Hein's character. It showed the relationship he shared with his brother, Arnold, and explained why he wanted his brother's recognition.

Once again, Rishe Irmgard Weitzner played a crucial role in mending their relationship. Considering how the episode ended, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 7.

7th Time Loop anime episode 7 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official website, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 7 will be released on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 11 pm JST. This romance-drama anime follows a weekly release schedule, airing every episode on Sundays in Japan.

After its broadcast on the Japanese networks, global audiences can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 18 7:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, February 18 9:15 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 18 10:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, February 18 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 18 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, February 18 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 18 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 18 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 19 12:45 am

Where to watch the 7th Time Loop anime episode 7

Arnold Hein, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

While Japanese audiences can watch the 7th Time Loop anime episode 7 on AT-X and other networks, anime enthusiasts outside Japan can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, along with other titles from the Winter 2024 lineup.

Aside from Crunchyroll, fans from countries such as India, Indonesia, Nepal, Myanmar, Pakistan, Bhutan, Brunei, and others can catch the episode for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

7th Time Loop anime episode 6 recap

Picking up the events from the previous installment, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 6 begins with Theodore Auguste Hein facing Rishe Irmgard Weitzner, after holding her captive.

Theodore reveals that he has imprisoned Rishe to annoy his brother, Arnold Hein. However, the Duke's daughter speculates that the actual reason behind his act is to get his brother's recognition.

This infuriates Theodore and he leaves. At that moment, the episode reveals that Rishe knew about her abduction right from the start. Since it was a direct order from Theodore, Elsie, and Kamil were bound to follow it. However, Rishe assured them that nothing would happen.

Theodore, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Following this, Theodore confronts Arnold and reveals about Rishe's abduction. He threatens to harm her if Arnold doesn't allow him to become the next in line to the Throne. However, the Crown Prince remains unfazed because he knows Rishe's potential.

At that moment, Theodore surprisingly discovers Rishe coming out of the front doors. She lectures him about the right way to capture a captive, which frightens him. The episode then discloses that Theodore badly wants Arnold's recognition.

Moreover, he knows that his brother may "disappear" in the future, which is why he wants everything he can to prevent it. Later when Rishe finds him at the castle tower, Theodore tells her about the time when Arnold saved him from a group of bandits.

Rishe, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

He feels that if he doesn't exist in the world, everything will get sorted. As such, he decides to jump off the castle. At that precise moment, Arnold arrives to save him. He slaps him and warns him to never to put his life on the line.

The episode reveals that Arnold has been protecting his younger brother all this time. However, he never discloses his real emotions. Nevertheless, Theodore finally understands Arnold's actual feelings and he asks for forgiveness.

At that moment, Rishe faints due to extreme fatigue. She opens her eyes the next day to find herself on a bed, with Arnold sitting beside her. The Crown Prince gives him a letter written by Theodore.

Theodore and Arnold, as seen in the episode (Image via 7th Time Loop)

In the letter, he formally asks for forgiveness and promises to help Rishe prevent Arnold from doing rash things in the future. Following this, Arnold Hein thanks Rishe for taking care of his brother, Theodore.

What to expect in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 7

Arnold Hein looking at Rishe (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Since the latest installment explored Theodore Auguste Hein's character, fans can expect the 7th Time Loop anime episode 7 to delve into Rishe Irmgard Weitzner's plans regarding her marriage to Arnold.

Aside from that, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 7 may also introduce new characters, and showcase the growing chemistry between Arnold and Rishe. Overall, fans can stay hyped for another fascinating episode of this anime the next week.

